The Skincare Device Shoppers “Highly Recommend” for Fighting Wrinkles Is $200 Off for One More Day

Don’t miss this rare and steep discount.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Droplette Sale
Photo:

Courtesy Droplette

As life-changing as skincare devices are, there is one glaring roadblock: their price point. You can, of course, circumvent this problem by buying them on sale, although this is easier said than done. Finding a discounted skincare device requires vigilantly checking prices. You may not have time for that, but as a beauty editor, I do — and I’m happy to report that you can snag the Droplette Micro Infuser for $200 off with the code FLASH until 12 a.m. EST on January 28. 

Before you add it to cart, there is one small caveat: This discount applies only to the cobalt blue color. That being said, this is probably the highest discount I’ve ever seen on a Droplette device, and one of the steepest markdowns on skincare devices altogether. 

But there is much more to this device besides the 67 percent discount. There’s a lot of science and technological specifications, but the gist is that the brand’s skincare capsules are diffused through micro-mist, which purportedly better penetrates the skin

Droplette Micro-infuser

Droplette

Shop now: $99 with code FLASH (Originally $299); droplette.io

Collagen, for example, is notorious for being an ingredient usually too large to penetrate the epidermis to actually leave an impact. Droplette wants to change that. The device’s process is three-step: There are five individual serum sets and three skincare routine kits. This includes a lip plumper, an epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum, retinol, and collagen.

Hundreds of five-star reviewers say Droplette does, in fact, work. One reviewer said that this is the “first over-the-counter product” ever to work on their “terrible rosacea.” After using the Droplette Micro Infuser with the Radiant Detox Regime, their rosacea has improved by “95 percent.”

A 53-year-old reviewer that was “concerned about wrinkles around [their] eyes and mouth” wrote saw results after using Droplette for six weeks with the Collagen Hydrofiller capsules. “I have definitely lost the depth and appearance of my wrinkles… I highly recommend the Droplette and the capsules for getting results in fighting wrinkles.”

If you have been eyeing the Droplette Micro Infuser Device or are looking for a way to make skincare ingredients do more for you, head to Droplette to shop the cobalt blue color for just $99 with code FLASH.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Laura Mercier
Shoppers Say This Pore-Blurring Setting Powder Is Like a "Filter for Your Face"
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat
Related Articles
Chanel fragrance lotion
This Ultra-Popular Chanel Fragrance Is My Go-To — and It Now Comes in a Dreamy, Moisturizing Body Cream
Caffeine Body Scrub
This On-Sale Caffeine-Rich Body Scrub Will Make Your Skin “Soft as a Baby,” According to Shoppers
Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Review
InStyle’s Favorite Splurge-Worthy Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Circles and Hormonal Acne
Merit Beauty Blush Launches
The Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses Just Dropped in 4 New Universally Flattering Shades
Amazon Beauty Sponge
This No-Frills Beauty Tool Helps Makeup Look "Flawless," Shoppers Say, and It's Less Than $2 Apiece
Philosophy Pore Extraction Mask Sale
This Pore-Shrinking Mask From an Oprah-Favorite Brand Has Been My Go-To for 5 Years — and It’s Half Off
I Stopped Getting Facials Thanks to This Potent Face Mask That Gives Me Instant Brightness
I Stopped Getting Facials Thanks to This Exfoliating Face Mask That Gives My Skin Instant Brightness
This Editor-Approved Cleansing Balm That âMelts Offâ Waterproof Mascara Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Say This Cleansing Balm “Removes Stubborn Makeup” Without Stripping Skin — and It’s Half-Off Right Now
Laneige lip glowy balm
The $17 Balm Version of This Viral Lip Mask Is a Favorite of Amazon Shoppers for “Making Lips Super Soft and Moisturized”
Over 5,000 Shoppers Say this $15 Retinol is Better than Creams "That Cost Hundreds of Dollars"
Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
Ourself CPC - This Lip Conditioner Is the Only One Keeping My Chapped Lips Hydrated
This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This IPL Is the Most Impressive I've Found
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products, and This Laser Hair Removal Device Is the Most Impressive I've Found