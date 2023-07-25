Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton have given it a go. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 @ 07:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Working in fashion highlights my under-5-foot miniature stature. A friend, who is an inch taller, calls ourselves “pixies,” and I think the fairy description is well suited. Because of my small frame, I tend to gravitate toward high-waisted everything (think: jeans, shorts, and leggings) to create the illusion of an elongated silhouette and lengthy legs. So when I found myself interested in a low-waist dress that did virtually the opposite, I was more than surprised. The dress in question is the Rhode Sophie Sleeveless Floral Midi Dress, which features a drop waist. In the style of 1920s Gatsby-era dresses, the bottom portion sits lower, while the top half is extended. The drop waist typically shoots past the natural waistline, creating an illusion of a longer torso, while the sophisticated skirt hangs loosely and effortlessly, making it a great option during summer when hot, body-hugging attire is out of the question. I was under the false pretense that styles like the aforementioned wouldn’t work on my fun-sized height, but I couldn’t have been more wrong; upon wearing the frock, I received a surplus of compliments, affirming the waistline as my new favorite style of choice. Rhode Sophie Linen Floral Midi Dress Bloomingdales Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue $525 $420 Free People Onda Tube Midi Dress Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $78 Reformation Allure Dress Reformation Buy on Reformation $298 Caslon Pocket-Front Drop-Waist Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $79 I should've known, as Lady Gaga, who is reportedly 5-foot-1, donned the drop-waist look to this year’s Oscars. But the style even works wonders for taller women, such as Kendall Jenner, who wore an all-black version, and Kate Middleton, who styled the silhouette back in 2021. Phoebe Dynevor, Olivia Culpo, Eva Longoria, and Hailey Bieber are all about the look, as well. I even found Bieber’s exact dress style, and you can shop it here. The secret to making a drop waist work on all is styling it correctly. I like to slip on thin, barely there heels to counteract the exaggerated waistline, while an up-do will make your dress look extra sleek. On the other hand, you can lean into the boho look by dressing up the separate with a slouchy bag and cowboy boots. Frankies Bikinis Christa Ruffle Mini Dress Frankies Bikinis Buy on Frankiesbikinis.com $160 The Drop Llana Wide-Hem Poplin Poplin Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $55 Free People Dylan Midi Dress Free People Buy on Freepeople.com $128 Nordstrom Tiered Shirt Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $99 This modern style additionally sets itself apart from some of the more popular trends of today. While the fashion world is bursting at the seam with cargo pants, crop tops, and cool-girl shoes, this look is classy and elegant, providing a breath of fresh air. Granted, it’s just a matter of time until it takes center stage, but at least we can enjoy the exclusivity of it a little while longer. While being ahead of the fashion curve sometimes makes securing similar pieces difficult, that’s not the case here. My affinity for drop-waist dresses led me to tons of buying options. Starting at $55, you can score the ultra-flattering style from Amazon, Nordstrom, Reformation, and more. To make it even easier, I’m sharing my favorite versions, below. Don’t mind me while I snag them all. Adelyn Rae Patrica Embroidered Drop-Waist Maxi Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $145 $116 Everlane Poplin Summer Dress Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $138 $55 Reformation Safiya Dress Reformation Buy on Reformation $218 Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Flounce Dress Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $148 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks My Secret to an Enhanced but Natural-Looking Pink Lip Color Is on Sale for $15 Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This "Flattering and Comfortable" Midi Dress Will Keep You "Perfectly Cool" Thanks to Barbie Fatigue, I’m Switching to Dark, Moody Nail Colors — and This Gel-Like Polish Is My Go-to