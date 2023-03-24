Shoppers in Their 50s and 70s Say This Tinted Anti-Aging Moisturizer Keeps Their Face “Looking Young”

I can confirm it evens out skin tone and leaves a glow.

By
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 07:00AM

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been a fan of the caked-on foundation look. In fact, for the last 15 years, the only foundation I have used is the barely-there Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (the same one that Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow swear by). I am of the belief that if someone can tell you are wearing foundation, it automatically ages you by at least a few years. And if that foundation is remotely cakey or too matte, every crease, wrinkle, and indentation is amplified even more. I am always a sucker for a great tinted moisturizer that tones down redness, evens skin tone, and makes your skin glow, and I recently discovered one that does this and then some: Drmtlgy’s Universal Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46.

I will admit, I first discovered this gem of a product via those highly addictive social media reels on my Facebook feed. After a few clips of influencers of all ages, skin tones, and skin types majorly hyped the under-$30 multitasking moisturizer (slash tint slash sunscreen) up, I opted to give it a try — now, I slather it on my skin daily. 

At 43, I don’t have a ton of lines on my face, and the ones I do have are rather fine. However, as I mentioned above, the majority of foundations I have tried tend to accentuate them. The first time I ever put Drmtlgy’s tinted moisturizer on my face, there were a few things that stood out to me. It doesn’t smell like sunscreen, which is a major plus in my book, and instead of having a matte tint like a lot of tinted moisturizers, it left my skin absolutely glowing thanks to its super hydrating formula including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin E. Finally, it offered just enough coverage to help even out my skin tone without actually looking like makeup. 

Amazon shoppers are just as wild over the tinted moisturizer as I am (it is currently the third best-selling foundation on Amazon with more than 9,300 five-star ratings), especially those in their 50s to 70s. One five-star reviewer liked that it “has SPF and it moisturizes without feeling heavy or sticky,” even in the sun and heat. “Keeps my 57-year-old face looking young! I recommend this to anyone looking for light coverage,” they wrote. “This moisturizer is so easy to use and makes my 71-year-old face glow,” added someone else, who maintained they turned a family member onto it too. One 60-year-old customer who wrote that they don’t like wearing foundation anymore claimed the product was an absolute game-changer: “It gives a sheer, healthy glow and like my daily moisturizers, is actually good for my aging skin, with the added bonus of SPF! What’s not to like?” they wrote.

My advice? Order a bottle of Drmtlgy’s Universal Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46 ASAP — your skin won’t regret it.

