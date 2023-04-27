Amazon Shoppers Say This Peptide-Packed Night Cream From a Popular Anti-Aging Brand Keeps Skin “Looking Young”

Peptides pack a powerful anti-aging punch. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, who previously spoke with InStyle on the topic, they’re “building blocks for the skin," and comprise “larger structural proteins,” including collagen and elastin — both of which are responsible for youthful-looking firmness. While naturally occurring in the human body, peptides diminish with age. Luckily, peptide-packed skincare can, in fact, “help boost collagen and elastin,” Dr. Mack confirmed — and, in turn, restore firmness to aging skin. Peptide-spiked skincare is especially perfect for nighttime use, as peptides have a reparative effect, which is why the Drmtlgy Peptide Night Cream should be a no-brainer add-to-cart if you’re looking to plump up your skin. 

Drmtlgy is no stranger to addressing anti-aging concerns: The brand has several popular best-sellers on Amazon, including the tinted moisturizer that has the stamp of approval from shoppers in their 50s and 70s. The Drmtlgy night cream is equally beloved by shoppers with mature skin thanks to its  impressive formula that features a variety of peptide types — five, to be exact.

Peptide Night Cream

Drmtlgy

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

The Drmtlgy Peptide Night Cream is an anti-aging moisturizer that softens and smooths skin overnight, and restores lost firmness with continued, nightly use. Fragrance-free and oil-free, the formula is ideal for all skin types, including the most sensitive. Naturally, peptides are the stars of the show; the ingredient list, however, does feature a notable cast of skincare superstars in supporting roles. Ceramides, for instance, can help strengthen the all-important skin barrier, and consequently prevent excess moisture loss. Vitamin E, an antioxidant, thwarts skin-aging free radicals found in the environment, while  shea butter softens skin and allantoin, a plant extract, soothes (it’s often found in eczema creams).

Shoppers have positive things to say about the cream. One 60-year-old customer said the cream keeps their skin “soft, supple and looking young,” and added that they “always get a lot of compliments” on their complexion. Another shopper, a fan of the moisturizer’s texture, said their esthetician recommended Drmtlgy moisturizer for their “dry, aging skin.” A few people even noted it’s the “best nighttime moisturizer” they’ve ever tried. 

Ultimately, peptides — like the fones found in the Drmtlgy Peptide Night Cream — can help “slow down the aging process,” Dr. Mack previously noted. And who doesn’t want that? Shop the Drmtlgy Peptide Night Cream at Amazon for $40 to experience its softening, firming benefits for yourself.

