Drew Barrymore Has a Hot Take on Berger's Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'

One of the most memorable scenes from the original run of Sex and the City involved Carrie Bradshaw, her then-boyfriend Jack Berger, and a yellow Post-It. Fans know that everyone's favorite columnist went through an unceremonious breakup via stationery and many of those same fans see it as one of the worst ways to break up with someone, but according to Drew Barrymore, people may have it all wrong. Barrymore makes an appearance in And Just Like That ...'s sophomore season and Michael Patrick King, the mastermind behind both AJLT and the OG SATC, said that she had some very choice words about Berger and that infamous breakup.

On Thursday's episode of the And Just Like That... The Writer’s Room podcast, King said that during her time on set, Barrymore asked, “Can I just say one thing?”

That one thing was a spicy take on the whole Berger ordeal.

“Everybody looked at her and she said, ‘Maybe Berger had it right. If you’re gonna break up with someone, just say, 'I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.' Don’t drag them through weeks of indecision,'" King shared. "She was like, 'I just want to say, as painful as it was, maybe Berger was an emoji.'"

He finished with one more of Drew's suggestions, saying, “And then we went as far as to say there should be a Post-It emoji that says ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me’ that people could just send.”



Courtesy HBO

During her appearance on AJLT, Barrymore plays herself. Mario Cantone's character, Anthony, guest stars on her very real talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. King described Barrymore as “great, so much fun and a delight to be around.” People notes that Barrymore is a self-described Sex and the City "super fan."

