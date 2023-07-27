Drew Barrymore Has a Hot Take on Berger's Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'

Don't hate her for this.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 03:08PM
Drew Barrymore
Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show

One of the most memorable scenes from the original run of Sex and the City involved Carrie Bradshaw, her then-boyfriend Jack Berger, and a yellow Post-It. Fans know that everyone's favorite columnist went through an unceremonious breakup via stationery and many of those same fans see it as one of the worst ways to break up with someone, but according to Drew Barrymore, people may have it all wrong. Barrymore makes an appearance in And Just Like That ...'s sophomore season and Michael Patrick King, the mastermind behind both AJLT and the OG SATC, said that she had some very choice words about Berger and that infamous breakup. 

On Thursday's episode of the And Just Like That... The Writer’s Room podcast, King said that during her time on set, Barrymore asked, “Can I just say one thing?”

That one thing was a spicy take on the whole Berger ordeal.

“Everybody looked at her and she said, ‘Maybe Berger had it right. If you’re gonna break up with someone, just say, 'I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.' Don’t drag them through weeks of indecision,'" King shared. "She was like, 'I just want to say, as painful as it was, maybe Berger was an emoji.'"

He finished with one more of Drew's suggestions, saying, “And then we went as far as to say there should be a Post-It emoji that says ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me’ that people could just send.”

Mario Cantone and Drew Barrymore

Courtesy HBO

During her appearance on AJLT, Barrymore plays herself. Mario Cantone's character, Anthony, guest stars on her very real talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. King described Barrymore as “great, so much fun and a delight to be around.” People notes that Barrymore is a self-described Sex and the City "super fan."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Revealed She Got a Boob Job When She Was 19
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Stepped Out Wearing Two Controversial Trends in One Look
Kim Kardashian Leagues Cup 2023 match Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF
Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Instagram Is Actually So Relatable
sarah jessica parker and just like that
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed the Most Frustrating Part of Filming 'And Just Like That ...' in New York City
Barbie Movie Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig Shared Why She Ended 'Barbie' With That Iconic Last Line
Brooke Shields Rowan White House Brunch
Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Celebrated International Self-Care Day By Singing 'Mamma Mia!'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie movie
Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Maternity Look Included the Baggiest Pink Jorts and Sky-High Booties
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Megan Fox instagram
Megan Fox Wore an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top with a Totally Sheer Gown
Simu Liu Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie Movie
So Many Actors Said No To Being Ken
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Camila Cabello's Latest Vacation Photo Dump Includes Skinny Dipping and Long Walks on the Beach
John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
John Stamos Just Admitted That He Originally Hated Working on "Full House"
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
Sydney Sweeney NY Reality Screening
Sydney Sweeney, the Pop Star?
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Mastered Summer Style in a White Cutout Gown With a Sexy Back Slit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit