Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson had a sweet moment bonding over their kids in a recent interview. On The Drew Barrymore Show, both Anderson and Barrymore got vulnerable while speaking about protecting their children — Barrymore shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman and Anderson shares sons Brandon and Dylan with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

"When I had my kids it was like, that changed everything," Barrymore said to Anderson, who responded, "Right, well, the things you won't do for yourself, you do for your kids."

Anderson continued, speaking about the security she had in place for her children as a result of her insane fame. "My kids didn't know they had a security guard at school. I hired someone to be an assistant P.E. instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the school yard. I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them. I was not going to take that chance."

Anderson's confession made Barrymore emotional about the safety of their kids. "At a certain point, I so understand. I get it. Don't fuck with my kids! This is not OK," she said. "They did not sign up for this. It's hard."

Anderson's documentary, Pamela, a love story, recently launched on Netflix and came with a slew of realizations about her personal life, including her marriage to Lee. She opened up to Barrymore about her newfound expectations of love.

"I don't even care if I'm alone the rest of my life. I've experienced really wonderful, loving moments and sometimes things don't last forever for a reason and it's OK," she explained to Barrymore. "It's fine. The last year I spent alone I think has been the happiest year of my life."

This sentiment resonated with Barrymore who added, "I love this discovery of myself. There's so many parallels I feel with you."