Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds Took "Topless Photos" on the Set of 'Ever After'

Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodd, the stars of the beloved '90s twisted fairy tale Ever After, reunited in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. And they're taking a trip down memory lane from their time on set. During Tuesday's episode ofThe Drew Barrymore Show, the three stars celebrated the momentous occasion in some very on-theme costumes.

"We're just here in a time machine, and we're back 25 years ago," Barrymore said. "I literally can't even believe that I get to be here with my sisters — my stepsisters."



Getty Images

Lynskey and Dodds reminisced about living together while filming in France. "It had a gorgeous view of the Dordogne River Valley," Dodds said of their living arrangements, before telling a story about the time she and Lynskey took topless photos in a cornfield.

"I don't know what I was thinking at the time," Dodds said. "It was just kind of like, 'Oh, this would be really groovy to do. Let's go take topless photos the cornfield."

Lynskey chimed in to add, "By the way, this was day three of knowing each other, and this suggestion was made, and I was like 'OK, sure.'"

"A little icebreaker," Dodds joked.

This reminded Barrymore of a recent conversation she had on the show with Charlie's Angles co-star Lucy Liu. The two recalled a steamy photoshoot they also had on set. "I guess it's just what us girls do," she laughed.