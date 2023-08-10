Drew Barrymore's Parenting Style Couldn't Be More Relatable

Drew Barrymore is the queen of relatability (see: crying over Taylor Swift and her on-air hot flash with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler). And her approach to parenting is just as down-to-earth as her public persona. In Better Homes & Gardens's September issue, Barrymore opened up about limiting her kids' screen time (she shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman).

“We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens. But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads," she told the publication. "During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it."

Justin Coit for BHG

Now that we're back to (somewhat) normal times, Barrymore literally locks away the electronics and only breaks them out for "special occasions." "Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions," she admitted. "I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.”

In another bout of relatability, the talk show host, actress, and entrepreneur told the home magazine that she does not like the open-room concept in houses, because she wants to be able to hide any messes she may have. (Celebs — they're just like us!)



“I like the idea of what I call ‘closed-concept’ living," she said. "I want to start a movement. I don’t want anything to do with an open kitchen where everyone can see my dirty dishes during a dinner party! And I like the idea that you can have different design stories for different rooms. The pandemic really taught us that everyone in a house needs their own space — preferably with a door. And I’d rather have a bunch of tiny rooms than one big one.”