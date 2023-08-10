Drew Barrymore's Parenting Style Couldn't Be More Relatable

A regular and cool mom.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 11:51AM
Drew Barrymore 'Better Homes & Gardens' September Issue
Photo:

Justin Coit for BHG

Drew Barrymore is the queen of relatability (see: crying over Taylor Swift and her on-air hot flash with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler). And her approach to parenting is just as down-to-earth as her public persona. In Better Homes & Gardens's September issue, Barrymore opened up about limiting her kids' screen time (she shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman).

“We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens. But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads," she told the publication. "During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it."

Drew Barrymore 'Better Homes & Gardens' September Issue

Justin Coit for BHG

Now that we're back to (somewhat) normal times, Barrymore literally locks away the electronics and only breaks them out for "special occasions." "Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions," she admitted. "I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.” 

In another bout of relatability, the talk show host, actress, and entrepreneur told the home magazine that she does not like the open-room concept in houses, because she wants to be able to hide any messes she may have. (Celebs — they're just like us!)

“I like the idea of what I call ‘closed-concept’ living," she said. "I want to start a movement. I don’t want anything to do with an open kitchen where everyone can see my dirty dishes during a dinner party! And I like the idea that you can have different design stories for different rooms. The pandemic really taught us that everyone in a house needs their own space — preferably with a door. And I’d rather have a bunch of tiny rooms than one big one.” 

Related Articles
Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at 'The Lost City' Premiere
Sandra Bullock's Sister Posted a Sweet Tribute to Bryan Randall Following His Death
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner Bryan Randall
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner, Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Partner of 8 Years Bryan Randall Has Passed Away
Dua Lipa T Magazine
Dua Lipa Promises Her Next Album Will Be "More Personal"
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush and Husband Grant Hughes Are Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her "Incredible Surrogate" Is Pumping for Wren