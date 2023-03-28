Drew Barrymore's First Hot Flash Happened With Jennifer Aniston By Her Side

Friends support friends during perimenopause.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023
Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston
Photo:

'The Drew Barrymore Show'/YouTube

Drew Barrymore is celebrating a milestone on her talk show alongside her pals and fellow rom-com royalty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. On Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host exclaimed that she was having her "first hot flash" while interviewing the co-stars for their new Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2.

"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes," she said before taking off her pinstripe blazer and fanning herself. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!"

"Oh, I feel so honored," Aniston joked. Barrymore then added, "I'm so sorry, do you feel this? Or maybe I'm just that excited." Aniston and Sandler both touched her hands to feel her "internal heat" as Aniston put it.

Barrymore then explained that she was recently on a panel about menopause with Oprah, and that she planned to show the TV icon this clip. "Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston told Barrymore that she was "meant to do this" show, but that she wanted her to get back into acting. Barrymore then told the audience that the three recently had an idea to remake Three's Company. "Oh wow! That would be fun, man," Sandler said before Aniston added, "Like a Three's Company kind of bit, but we'd go down to the Regal Beagle," referring to the sitcom's famed hangout spot.

Last week, the three early-aughts movie legends reunited in Washington, D.C., to present Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center.

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston

Getty Images

During Monday's interview, Sandler reflected on the moment, calling it "more emotional" than he expected. "I felt amazing," Sandler said. "When we got there and everybody was there, and everybody was getting to see each other it became like the best reunion ever."

