Drew Barrymore Cleared Up Those Rumors That She "Hates Sex"

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about her relationship with sex and addressing a claim stating the actress "hates sex." The actress and talk show host wrote a blog post to speak on the "rumor" about her sex life. For starters, Barrymore explained that she is totally fine with abstaining from sex "for years." The issue came up when she was speaking to Andrew Garfield and they discussed abstinence. Garfield shared that he refrained from having sex for six months before filming 2016's Silence and Barrymore said it wasn't a big deal, casually saying, "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?'"

"I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up," the actress explained on her blog. "I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! Validation! Excitement! Pleasure! Hedonism! Fun! And adventures!! Now, because I can't get in the time machine and change my history, I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I have lived! I lived a very rich, full life."

The star says she has been "not been able to have an intimate relationship" since she split from ex-husband Will Kopelman, but is instead focused on raising their two daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. "After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters."

She continued, "I have had the honor and pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I've had many learning curves thrown my way." She then added that it's also important that she set an example for her children.

"I'm also raising two daughters, so how we raise girls to be appropriate and empowered and to love themselves and to realize that we live in an age where the images and messages that they will see will also contradict what I have come to believe intimacy is!" she wrote. "Intimacy is something that makes you feel good about yourself! I also talk about and have learned when something doesn't make you feel good or it makes you feel bad about yourself, pay as much attention to that as what makes you feel great because there's a lesson in there. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time. I'm not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level."

She went on to explain a recent interaction she had with a woman who approached her saying, "You look just like Drew Barrymore except for you look like you have mental wellness and besides... she hates sex!"

"So for the record, I do not hate sex!" she clarified. "I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing."