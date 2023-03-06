Drew Barrymore and I Both Use Amazon’s Best-Selling $6 Makeup Remover That “Erases Everything”

As a beauty editor, I try dozens of new products every day; I have an entire closet dedicated to skincare products and a massive storage chest for all of my makeup. So when I use a product on repeat instead of swapping it out for a newer, trendier option, you know it’s good. Garnier’s Skinactive Micellar Water is one of those items, as I’ve been using the $6 bottle for seven years — and Drew Barrymore is also a fan.

In the actress’ latest issue of Drew Magazine, she shares some of her must-have beauty picks, and the micellar water made the cut. “I pile on mascara until it feels like I need a pitchfork to get it off,” Barrymore said. “In a few swipes, this water erases everything.” It’s true; this affordable pick works wonders.

Amazon

Shop now: $6 with coupon (Originally $10); amazon.com

To use, simply saturate a cotton round, hold the wet pad against your makeup, and gently wipe away the product. In seconds, you’ll see the proof on the used pad and your face will be makeup free. This is due to the solution’s micellar make up, which eliminates harsh rubbing.

I can attest to this, as I use this solution just about every night. With each use, my face is left soft, hydrated, and healthy. Another Garnier Skinactive Micellar Water trick I’ve discovered? Try using it as a cleanser in the mornings. I love to do this when I’m running a bit behind schedule, as it cuts my skincare routine in half and ditches water splashes entirely.

With over 42,700 perfect ratings, theGarnier micellar water has more fans than just Barrymore and myself. One shopper said it works “brilliantly for every single thing” and is “gentle” on their “sensitive skin.” Another says it “doesn’t dry out your skin,” while some even use the product “multiple times a day.” Not to mention, InStyle has named it the “best overall” micellar water of 2023. In short, the solution is at the top of its game and being Amazon's best-selling makeup cleansing water serves as proof.

Garnier doesn’t just offer one variation of the product. Shoppers can choose from the brand’s waterproof, brightening, hyaluronic acid-infused options, and more. This way, shoppers get exactly what they’re searching for.

Put the makeup remover I’ve been using for seven years to the test, and see what Barrymore and other fans are talking about. Trust me, you’re going to fall in love with it.

