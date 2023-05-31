Drew Barrymore "Cried So Hard" When Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour With Her Daughters

And honestly, same.

Published on May 31, 2023 @ 09:58AM
Drew Barrymore 2023
While Taylor Swift has long been known for her loyal (and outspoken) fan base, her nation-spanning Eras Tour has brought a whole new subsect of fans out of the woodwork: the A-list Swifties. The latest celebrity to join the list of stars admiring Taylor's greatest live tour yet? Drew Barrymore, who stopped by MetLife Stadium over the weekend for the singer’s three-night stay in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, the actress, producer, and talk show host confirmed her Swiftie fangirl status by detailing her recent Eras Tour experience on Instagram. Reminiscing on the weekend, Drew shared a post-concert photo dump from her floor seats, where she sat with her daughters, Olive and Frankie. Aside from sharing photos of the "Midnights" singer performing on stage, Barrymore also included a solo snap where she appeared to be mesmerized by the show.

Drew Barrymore Taylor Swift Concert

“I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK,” she captioned the post in awe of how Swift's song related to her own life. “I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter.”

Barrymore may have come up short in themed concert attire (she sported a simple white t-shirt with her hair tucked into a dark brown wide-brim hat in the photo) but she made up for it with a heartfelt caption.

“YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!!,” she wrote. “You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. Your oh so giving 3 hour show."

The actress continued, "Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good.”

Drew Barrymore and Taylor Swift

