Drew Barrymore Called This Mask “Hair Rehab” — and Shoppers Swear It Makes Strands Feel “Like Silk”

The nourishing treatment comes from a Jennifer Lopez-approved brand.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
Published on December 4, 2022 @ 06:00AM

I can’t begin to imagine the amount of work celebrities must go through to keep their hair healthy. Even as someone who considers running out my door to grab an Amazon package a big outing, I somehow manage to fry my strands with occasional color treatment and heat styling. On the other hand, A-listers also have access to the best products for maintaining healthy locks.

Take Drew Barrymore, for instance: As the host of a talk show, she’s likely constantly putting her hair through blowouts and dye treatments. However, on screen, her mane always looks full, shiny, and bouncy. While sharing her gift recommendations with PEOPLE, she referred to a strengthening mask as “hair rehab,” and naturally, I was intrigued. “This is perfect for your friend who loves an at-home spa moment,” she said of the hydrating treatment, which comes from a brand approved by Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian

The Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Mask Deep Hydrating and Strengthening Hair Treatment was formulated specifically for dry, brittle strands in need of some TLC. Free from parabens and formaldehyde, this mask contains nourishing blue sea kale, which hydrates and strengthens hair by boosting cellular turnover, and vegetable-based protein, which promotes elasticity.

COLOR WOW Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment

Sephora

Best of all, shoppers are raving about the results: “I have spent hundreds of dollars to get a Brazilian blowout and I finally found a product that does that with very little cost,” wrote one fan, who also noted that the treatment made their hair feel “like silk” after just one use. Another reviewer called it a “holy grail mask” because of its ability to bring bleach-damaged hair “back to life.” A third added that it makes “stressed out hair” feel “so amazingly soft and hydrated.” 

While I may not be seen on TV screens across the nation, I still deserve to feel confident in my hair without compromising on styling — and you do, too. To show your strands some love, shop this Drew Barrymore-approved treatment at Sephora for $45. 

Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty Deals:

