Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That "Saves" Her Skin

Shop her skincare and makeup must-haves that "won't let you down."

Published on February 24, 2023

Drew Barrymore Just Dropped an Entire List of Affordable Beauty Must-Haves That âWonât Let You Downâ (Update: 3 images)
Drew Barrymore is one of those celebrities that you feel like you actually know personally. She’s your bestie, your style inspiration, and go-to friend for advice. So when she drops a list of her top beauty picks, you take it seriously, knowing she has your best interest in mind. Well, Barrymore did just that in her latest Drew Magazine issue, a feel-good publication focused on “beauty, love, and fun.” 

Including everything from body moisturizer and makeup remover to lash tools and skin cleanser, Barrymore’s must-have beauty list truly has it all. And I want everything she recommended. Best of all, almost every product is affordable, and many of the brands can be found at your local drugstore. What can I say? I love a practical queen.

Drew Barrymore’s Must-Have Beauty Picks

While the talk show host sure knows how to throw together a list, I have some personal favorites. First up is Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water. I use it on a daily basis; sometimes I even swap my morning face wash for it. The water cleanses my skin while removing every trace of makeup. It works just as great for Barrymore, who loads on her eye products. “I pile on mascara until it feels like I need a pitchfork to get it off,” she says in the publication. “In a few swipes, this water erases everything.”

Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water

Garnier

Shop now: $16 (Originally $21); amazon.com

Another standout pick is Dove’s Skin Nourishing White Beauty Bar. I’ve never used it before, but for just $7, you can bet I’m adding it to my cart ASAP. Barrymore, beauty guru, even admits that this little soap “saves [her] skin.” I didn’t know I needed a Dove beauty bar so badly until now.

White Moisturizing Cream Beauty Bar Dove

Amazon

Shop now: $7, amazon.com

We can see that Barrymore loves her everyday beauty finds, but she also likes to splurge on some luxury items — and by splurge, I mean $22. “I adore everything Rihanna does, especially this lip-conditioning, moisturizing, smoothing, plumping powerhouse,” she said in regards to Fenty Skin’s Plush Puddin’ Lip Mask. The lip mask is already sold out on Sephora, and it’s only a matter of time until it sells out on the Fenty Beauty website, too. So if you want to try Barrymore’s pick, I’d recommend snagging one sooner rather than later.

Fenty Beauty PLUSH PUDDIN' INTENSIVE RECOVERY LIP MASK WITH POMEGRANATE STEROLS + VITAMIN E

Fenty Beauty

Shop now: $22; fentybeauty.com

The relatable actress has more picks on her list, including Olay’s Hyaluronic Acid Body Lotion, Glytone’s Enhance Brightening Complex, and Aveeno’s Calm and Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream. If Barrymore says these picks “won’t let you down,” I’m shopping them all. And considering Barrymore handpicked these items herself, I anticipate them all selling out wicked fast. So if you see something you like, I recommend buying it ASAP. 

Olay Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Aveeno Calm + Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com

