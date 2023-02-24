Celebrity Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin Shop her skincare and makeup must-haves that "won't let you down." By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 @ 12:28PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. Drew Barrymore is one of those celebrities that you feel like you actually know personally. She’s your bestie, your style inspiration, and go-to friend for advice. So when she drops a list of her top beauty picks, you take it seriously, knowing she has your best interest in mind. Well, Barrymore did just that in her latest Drew Magazine issue, a feel-good publication focused on “beauty, love, and fun.” Including everything from body moisturizer and makeup remover to lash tools and skin cleanser, Barrymore’s must-have beauty list truly has it all. And I want everything she recommended. Best of all, almost every product is affordable, and many of the brands can be found at your local drugstore. What can I say? I love a practical queen. Drew Barrymore’s Must-Have Beauty Picks Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water, $16 (Originally $21); amazon.com Dove’s Skin Nourishing White Beauty Bar, $7; amazon.com Fenty Skin’s Plush Puddin’ Lip Mask, $22; fentybeauty.com Olay’s Hyaluronic Acid Body Lotion, $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com Glytone’s Enhance Brightening Complex, $70; amazon.com Flower Beauty Get Real Serum Foundation, $17; ulta.com Aveeno Calm and Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream, $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com Flower Beauty Get Real Serum Foundation, $12; ulta.com While the talk show host sure knows how to throw together a list, I have some personal favorites. First up is Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water. I use it on a daily basis; sometimes I even swap my morning face wash for it. The water cleanses my skin while removing every trace of makeup. It works just as great for Barrymore, who loads on her eye products. “I pile on mascara until it feels like I need a pitchfork to get it off,” she says in the publication. “In a few swipes, this water erases everything.” Garnier Shop now: $16 (Originally $21); amazon.com Another standout pick is Dove’s Skin Nourishing White Beauty Bar. I’ve never used it before, but for just $7, you can bet I’m adding it to my cart ASAP. Barrymore, beauty guru, even admits that this little soap “saves [her] skin.” I didn’t know I needed a Dove beauty bar so badly until now. Amazon Shop now: $7, amazon.com We can see that Barrymore loves her everyday beauty finds, but she also likes to splurge on some luxury items — and by splurge, I mean $22. “I adore everything Rihanna does, especially this lip-conditioning, moisturizing, smoothing, plumping powerhouse,” she said in regards to Fenty Skin’s Plush Puddin’ Lip Mask. The lip mask is already sold out on Sephora, and it’s only a matter of time until it sells out on the Fenty Beauty website, too. So if you want to try Barrymore’s pick, I’d recommend snagging one sooner rather than later. Fenty Beauty Shop now: $22; fentybeauty.com The relatable actress has more picks on her list, including Olay’s Hyaluronic Acid Body Lotion, Glytone’s Enhance Brightening Complex, and Aveeno’s Calm and Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream. If Barrymore says these picks “won’t let you down,” I’m shopping them all. And considering Barrymore handpicked these items herself, I anticipate them all selling out wicked fast. So if you see something you like, I recommend buying it ASAP. Amazon Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $70; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream