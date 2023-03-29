Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is

Lately, I’ve been struggling to find the perfect, affordable, in-between bag. You know, the bag that’s big enough to fit more than just the essentials, but not so big that it feels like your airport carry on. Regardless of where I’m going, I’d like my bag to be able to hold my laptop, makeup case, and wallet, while leaving a little extra room just in case I do some shopping along the way, of course. I was nearly ready to give up my search and revert to a simple canvas tote or backpack, until I came across an elevated style at Amazon. Let’s just say the best-selling Dreubea Faux Leather Tote is a fan favorite for a reason — and with styles starting at just $10, it’s hard to pass up.

Amazon’s customer-favorite tote is the perfect size; it has space for everything you may need on a work day or quick commute, while maintaining a slim, easy-to-manage shape. The sleek shoulder bag is simple in design, with one main opening and an interior slip pocket. It’s built with a convenient magnetic clasp and features a decorative, removable tassel on one of the two straps. The faux leather tote is available in over 100 color and texture pairings, and at such an unbeatable price point, you may want to shop one for every season.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $20); amazon.com

With over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Dreubea tote is clearly popular among shoppers. One reviewer called the bag Amazon’s “best kept secret,” while another customer said the tote is “beautifully made” and “surprisingly great quality” given its budget-friendly price. A different shopper agreed, adding that the purse “looks, feels, and wears like it’s far more expensive” than it is.

Not only does the best-seller look and feel high quality, it’s also durable, according to one reviewer, who said it’s “easy to clean” and “has a lot of storage space.” Plus, it’s comfortable and feels “light on [the] shoulders,” said another customer, who tends to carry a lot at a time. The same person went on to call the bag their “absolute favorite,” adding that they receive “so many compliments” when they wear it, and they’re “ready to stock up on more colors.”

For your new everyday bag, shop the Dreubea Faux Leather Tote, starting at $10 on Amazon. Browse through more colors of the best-seller, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $20); amazon.com