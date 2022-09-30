I’m in Love This Inexpensive Shoe Brand, and Its Best Fall Shoes Are on Major Sale at Amazon

I love designer shoes just as much as the next gal; I’ve spent a long time building up my closet of Louboutins, Manolos, and the like. But as much as I aim to be like Carrie Bradshaw, sometimes, the best shoes aren’t actually designer — case in point, Dream Pairs.

I first learned about Dream Pairs earlier this year. I was a bridesmaid in my best friend’s wedding and needed a pair of strappy gold high-heeled sandals for the ceremony. After searching high and low (and, frankly, coming up pretty darn empty), I came across this gorgeous, sparkly style. I already loved them, and then I saw the price — on sale for $45! I actually thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. It’s no wonder, then, that I’m gravitating toward all of the amazing Dream Pairs styles for fall, especially since they’re marked down starting at just $16 right now ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Far from just loving Dream Pairs shoes for the price, I’m obsessed with the quality and variety of styles; I’m in the market for some new boots and booties this year, and I definitely spotted a few pairs I’ll be adding to cart.

It’s been years since I owned a pair of go-with-everything booties. Well, that’s changing, thanks to the Fre Chelsea Ankle Booties. The suede upper and elastic side panels are accompanied by a subtly rounded toe and chunky heel, so they easily transition from work to weekend and everything in between. The chunky heel is especially appealing, since after a bad ankle break a few years back, I’ve had to stop solely wearing stilettos. (A story for another time.)

These booties are available in seven fall-ready hues, from basic black and camel to rich charcoal and burgundy, and over 800 five-star reviews on Amazon especially point to their comfort and wearability. Shoppers said they “walked miles and miles in these,” “are incredibly comfortable for being heeled boots,” and “probably have a good 50 miles on them and [are] still awesome.” I’m already imagining wearing these booties all fall with kicky flared dresses and a leather jacket.

Amazon

Shop now: from $30 (originally $60); amazon.com

I know I just said I don’t wear heels all the time, but when there’s a pair as classic and chic as the Annee Chunky Heel Pumps, I’ll make an exception. The adjustable buckled ankle strap, pointed toe, and block heel make this a true style standout for fall. Basic solids like black and nude, bold hues like red and royal blue, and even a vibrant floral are among the 23 different colors available. I honestly don’t think I can resist snapping up a few pairs, since this is sure to be a wardrobe staple not just for fall, but all year long. With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, reviewers said “the short, square heel offers great support,” “are the perfect height,” and “completely exceeded expectations and look expensive.”

Dream Pairs Annee Pointed Toe Low Chunky Heels Pump Shoes. Amazon

Shop now: from $23 (originally $53); amazon.com

Can you even do fall style right without knee-high boots? In the case of these Chunky Heel Knee High Boots, I think not. The boots feature a faux fur insole (!), and there are seven colors to choose from, including classic black, burgundy, and, my favorite, gray. The 2.5-inch chunky heel and 14-inch shaft height make this the perfect style to pair with jeans or dresses, and the stitching adds a gorgeous touch. Shoppers said they “fit like a glove,” “everything about these boots works,” and are “extremely comfortable.”

Amazon

Shop now: from $40 (originally $66); amazon.com

Stock up on all the discounted fall styles from Dream Pairs on Amazon before they sell out.

