Wedding Guests Say They Comfortably Wear These $36 Amazon Block Heels for “12 Hours Straight”

Spring is here, and it’s officially time to break out your open-toed shoes. If there’s one pair everyone should be adding to their cart this season, IMHO, it’s a classic, heeled sandal. The chic and comfortable style elevates any outfit and pairs perfectly with everything from jeans to dresses. So, whether you’re in the market for your new favorite wedding guest shoes or a reliable mainstay in your office wardrobe, look no further than these best-selling Dream Pairs chunky heeled sandals, which are just $36 at Amazon.

The shopper-loved slide sandals are available in 11 colors and patterns, including statement shades, neutral tones, and even a transparent, no-show option that can be worn with virtually anything. They have two straps across the top with elastic sides to perfectly fit your foot, and the sandals’ padded insoles and soft footbeds make for comfortable all-day wear. Plus, you don’t have to worry about walking in these sandals — their 2.25-inch block heels and durable outsoles provide just the right amount of support and traction for long nights on the dance floor.

Amazon customers are clearly fans of the shoes, as nearly 1,500 of them have given the sandals a five-star rating. According to the rave reviews, the Dream Pairs heels make great wedding guest shoes. One customer who usually “dreads the wedding shoe hunt” said they were “perfect,” while another wedding guest added they could comfortably “dance the night away.” A different shopper even wore the sandals for an entire “12 hours straight,” saying they were “so comfortable” for “walking and lots of dancing,” and they didn’t experience “rubbing” or discomfort all day and night.

Even if you don’t have a special occasion on the calendar, these heeled sandals are still worth adding to your shoe collection. The same person from above went on to say that the style can “look dressed up with a fancier dress or skirt,” or it can easily be “dressed down with a more casual dress, jeans, [or] shorts.” One shopper who “doesn’t wear heels” originally purchased the shoes for a wedding but said they’ve “been wearing them weekly” since. They added that the shoes are the “first pair of heels [they] can walk in comfortably,” and deemed them “a hidden gem.”

Check out more versions of the Dream Pairs Two-Strap Chunky Heeled Sandals for less than $40 at Amazon, below.

