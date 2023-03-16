Ballet Flats Are Spring’s Biggest Footwear Trend, and This $36 Amazon Pair Is All You Need to Get the Look

Flats just got a much-needed refresh.

Published on March 16, 2023 @ 01:00AM

One of the Comfiest Runway Trends for Spring Were These Elastic Ballet Flats
Flats have always been a footwear staple, but recently they've received a chic upgrade inspired by the return of balletcore. Featuring crisscross elastic straps around the ankle, the style is reminiscent of ballet slippers, and it’s been spotted all over the runways while quickly gaining popularity among trendsetters. Katie Holmes and Zoe Saldaña have recently sported their go-to flat styles, adding a touch of sophistication and comfort to their everyday looks. While we wish we could shop straight from the runway, Dream Pairs offers an elevated version of the flat for $36 on Amazon.

The Dream Pairs Elastic Flats come in 12 colors, featuring a rubber sole and suitable heel height of 0.15-inches. This shoe offers a subtle lift to support arches, while remaining flat enough for all-day wear. The ultra-flexible rubber outsole and premium latex-cushioned footbed provide the ultimate comfort, while the ultra-soft lining adds an extra layer of padding. But the detail that makes these flats stand out is their elastic crisscross design along the top that provides a more secure fit, preventing your foot from sliding out with each step. 

DREAM PAIRS Women's Elastic Ankle Straps Flats Shoes

Amazon

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Because these crisscross flats are sophisticated yet casual, you can pair them with baggy jeans and a tank for a full Y2K ‘fit, or trousers and a blouse to dress up your go-to business casual look while keeping light on the feet. They’re equally as versatile as they are comfortable.

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these comfy, yet chic shoes, as they have over 6,000 five-star ratings and more than 900 reviews. One shopper shared that there’s "no need for "breaking [them] in" because these flats are comfortable right out of the box. ”They didn't rub or give me blisters," they continued. Another five-star reviewer said, "They are super comfortable and airy to walk in," noting that "the ankle bands stretch, so they aren't cutting into your skin." A final reviewer with wide feet stated that this pair “held up to… a lot of walking,” adding that “they’re super comfortable, and at the end of the day, my feet didn’t hurt.”

If you want to elevate your everyday flat, these Dream Pairs Elastic Flats offer one of spring’s top footwear trends for just $36 on Amazon.

