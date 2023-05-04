The Designer Meghan Markle Has Worn for Years Just Dropped a New Line With This Podiatrist-Backed Shoe Brand

It's quite the iconic duo.

Published on May 4, 2023 @ 04:00AM

The Designer Meghan Markle Has Worn for Years Just Partnered With This Podiatrist-Approved Sandal Brand
I’ve been known to be a little loose with the word “iconic,” but there’s one shoe brand whose legacy is so long-lasting and pervasive that even my girl-who-cried-iconic use of the term rings true. Dr. Scholl’s launched in 1906, came out with its famous wooden sandal in 1959, and in the year 2023, still remains a household name for its podiatrist-approved footwear thanks to its designer collaborations

Veronica Beard is the latest designer to partner with the heritage footwear brand, coming at the tail-end of sold out partnerships with Re/Done and the Gen-Z-approved brand Ganni. Veronica Beard, worn by celebrities including Meghan Markle (who has been a fan for years), Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon, is known for blending preppy with California-cool, making it a natural collaborator for the supportive shoe brand. 

The just-dropped collection features seven new iterations of Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal, adding new height and retro-inspired colorways to the buckle-clad sandal that boasts hundreds of five-star ratings. Known for its contoured footbed and low-pressure insoles for all-day comfort, shoppers call The Original Sandal their “favorite shoes” thanks to the support and “supple leather.” “I still love them and I'm 65 now!” one shopper raved. The Veronica Beard collection added three colorways to its expansive lineup, including a timeless brown suede, retro floral, and playful leopard print.

The Veronica Beard drop also introduced two new heeled sandals to the Dr. Scholl’s lineup. The Hula Block Heel is available in both brown suede and khaki canvas, and features a 3.5-inch block heel. Thanks to the wide base and rubber soles, they’re not as intimidating to walk in compared to other heels, and could even become your everyday sandal.

If you’re looking for more of a statement shoe, the collection’s Lolli heel is sure to make a splash. This 4.5-inch heel takes the Original Sandal to new heights, with a thinner heel crafted out of the same natural beachwood. This style is also available in two color options: White leather and blue denim. The white option is excellent for summer while the denim speaks to one of spring’s hottest trends. And both are great for elevating a pair of jeans — figuratively and literally — as well as adding a unique, retro-touch to your go-to sundress.

Given the popularity of Dr. Scholl’s previous designer collaborations, we wouldn’t be surprised if this partnership sells out quickly. Shop the limited-edition Veronica Beard and Dr. Scholl’s collection while it’s still in stock.

