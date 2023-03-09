The Shoe of Spring 2023 Just Dropped, and It’s a Designer Grandma Clog That’s Selling Like Hotcakes

Mom certainly knows best, but grandma knows, well, best-est. After all, mom learned her lessons from her mom, so, when Oma, as I called her, said something, I listened. When she reminded me, “don’t settle for a man that treats you any less than a princess,” I took it to heart — and that manifestation has officially come true. When she said, “fashion isn’t worth the pain,” I cemented that ethos into my sartorial strategy, but there’s a new shoe that combines fashion with supreme comfort, and I know Oma would 100 percent approve of them.

Dr.Scholl’s, a pioneer in comfort shoes, is back with another iconic collab (who else remembers this Ganni partnership from last year?) that’s certain to make your shoe-loving heart skip a beat, pinky promise. The brand has teamed up with Re/Done, a celeb-worn luxury label known for its upcycled jeans Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber have all worn, on a re-imagined take of its best-selling Original Sandal I bet your grandma either wore, wears, or would approve of you wearing. The updated styles feel very 2023, however, and they’re clearly striking a chord with people, as some sizes are already completely out of stock.

The Dr. Scholl’s x Re/Done collaboration is made up of six different versions that combine Dr. Scholl’s signature clog-sandal with the trend-forward details and upcycled ethos of Re/Done. There’s a bright-red patent leather clog that hits on a major color trend for 2023 and a denim version made from recycled jean scraps (I have my eyes on these!). For the shoe lover who prefers a classic option, there are also simpler takes in an all-black, black with a wooden sole, and cream color.

It’s worth mentioning this new footwear range is right in line with Re/Done’s mission of upcycling — making something “old” feel fresh and new again. And these certainly feel fresh. The collaboration takes a heritage Dr. Scholl’s sandal to new heights — literally — with a slightly higher wood sole, a more modern square-toe front, and eye-catching vintage hardware. Love!

That said, there are still plenty of similarities to the original: The wood clog is handmade from natural beechwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council; the linings are partially made with recycled materials. What’s more, the leather used is responsibly sourced through the Leather Working Group-approved factories. And last but certainly not least, the comfort is all the same thanks to the contoured footbed and adjustable buckle strap.

The Dr. Scholl’s x Re/Done clogs cost $295, which is certainly more than the OG $120, but given these are basically designer clogs that are certain to become collectors items, too, the price is worth it. Shop them before they’re totally gone, below.

