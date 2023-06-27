Shoppers Can “Walk Miles” in These Comfortable and Supportive Sandals That Are 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day

Now that summer is officially in full swing, it’s time to shop like it. I don’t know about you, but I’m filling my cart with breezy staples, warm weather accessories, and, of course, comfortable open-toed shoes. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for everything I need this season, especially since the retailer just released thousands of major deals ahead of Prime Day. Not only is the sale selection overflowing with wardrobe basics, but it also has tons of trendy pieces you’re going to see everywhere this summer. Stylist and personal shopper Elisabeth Kassab recently told InStyle that flat, strappy sandals are a popular pick this summer, and I found the perfect pair for 63 percent off at Amazon.

The Dr. Scholl’s Island Life sandals effortlessly blend function and style. They have a cushioned insole with arch support, as well as a fashion-forward, faux leather toe strap and a stretchy, adjustable heel strap, so you can find the perfect fit for your feet. The lightweight style is available in three versatile colorways that can be paired with practically anything in your wardrobe, whether you’re dressing them up for a summer night out or wearing them casually on the day-to-day.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $80); amazon.com

According to their rave reviews, Amazon shoppers are clearly fans of the Dr. Scholl’s style. One customer called the shoes the “most comfortable sandals ever,” adding that they “could walk miles” in them, since they have “just the right arch support with a little bit of cushion.” A different person who purchased the shoes for vacation added that the “straps are soft and do not rub.” And, someone else called them “a dream to wear,” and “much more supportive than other sandals” they’ve tried.

Not only are the shoes “super comfortable,” but they’re stylish, too. The same reviewer from above went on to say that they receive “tons of compliments” when they wear the sandals. Another shopper added that the shoes “match almost everything,” making them a “great summer sandal.” And, a third person said they “loved them so much” that they “bought two more pairs.”

Be sure to shop the Dr. Scholl’s Island Life sandals while they’re still on sale for $30 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

