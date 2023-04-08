The Grungy Shoe Brand Worn Across Hollywood Just Brought Its Most Practical Style to the U.S.

And it's destined to sell out.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on April 8, 2023

The Grungy Shoe Brand Worn Across Hollywood Brought Its Just Launched Its Most Practical Shoe in the U.S.
Even those of us who don’t consider ourselves to be “punk” have a soft spot for Dr. Martens, the brand that made orthotic-friendly footwear cool. I was first introduced to it through Pinterest and Tumblr, where the grungy shoes were being paired with cut-off denim shorts, American Apparel tennis skirts and tights, and vintage-inspired dresses. (Can you tell I idolized Alexa Chung?) But for many, the brand  — from its Mary Janes to classic boots — has long been a wardrobe staple, for both comfort and style.

Dr. Martens have been all over Hollywood recently, on the feet of everyone from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Elizabeth Olsen. And while many of the British brand’s most popular shoes have been shoppable stateside, select styles have remained unavailable, including the shopper-favorite Carlson mule. But luckily for us U.S. shoppers, the brand has partnered with Zappos, and now through the end of April, you can grab that very shoe today.

Dr. Martens Carlson

Zappos

Shop now: $110; zappos.com

The Carlson Clog features an adjustable strap that can be secured around the back of the foot or moved to the top of the shoe for those who prefer a slide. The pair is designed with a suede exterior, comfortable insole, and a durable PVC, EVA blend midsole and outsole. Available in a sleek black, these are meant to be your go-to, everyday shoes.

Dr. Martens shoppers describe the mule’s quality as “outstanding,” writing that the “fit [is] beautiful and [they] look good, too.” One even called them, “a nice alternative to the Birkenstock clog,” which — if you tried to buy in the last year — you know are often sold out

Others are obsessed with the feel. “These are so comfy and I know they will last years,” wrote one who called them, “an investment for [their] feet.” And according to another, “they are perfect for work where I’m on my feet all day,” adding that they’re “already looking for [their] next pair” of the ultra-comfortable shoes. 

Not only is Dr. Martens a household name, but mules are having a moment, with Meghan Markle recently proving just how practical the slip-on shoe can be. Between the popularity of both the brand and style, as well as the rarity for those of us in the U.S., we’re sure this exclusive is going to sell out. So grab the pair while you can for $110 at Zappos today.

