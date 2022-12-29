The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom

Shop the winter staple while it’s double-discounted.

By
Shannon Bauer
Shannon M. Bauer, Senior Commerce Beauty Editor
Shannon Bauer
Shannon M. Bauer is a Senior Commerce Editor for Dotdash Meredith's Beauty & Style Group. She joined the InStyle team in 2022 and works with a team of talented writers and editors to create expert- and research-driven product roundups and reviews. Shannon has seven years of experience writing, editing, and producing beauty and wellness content for top print and digital publications. Prior to joining InStyle, Shannon was a Beauty Editor at Parents, Parents Latina, and Shape print magazines where she wrote and edited beauty stories across the brands and oversaw the testing for the beauty awards programs. You can find her work published in FamilyFun, Health, and Yahoo.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bella Hadid Doc Martens
Photo:

InStyle / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Fashion trends often change faster than your latest order can send a shipping confirmation, which makes keeping up with the latest styles a near impossible feat. However, some brands stand the test of time — both in durability and star factor — like Dr. Martens. What started as a work-wear brand in the 1940s has become iconic for its boot styles that are as functional as they are chic. And while the label has never been “out,” per se, it’s recently seen a major resurgence in popularity — and seen on the feet of countless celebrities

The decades-lasting boots typically come at investment prices, but right now, pairs are up to 55 percent off at Nordstrom as part of its major Half-Yearly Sale. With major snow storms and temperatures dropping into negative digits in many areas recently, investing in reliable winter boots that are comfortable, durable, and warm has never been more essential. And thanks to these Doc Marten discounts, now’s a great time to buy. 

One famous regular of the brand is Bella Hadid, who has been seen wearing a previous zip version of the 1461 oxford boot, among others. While this particular style is no longer sold, similar options like 1461 Quad Platform Derby and Audrick Platform Derby are available (and on sale) at Nordstrom now. Keira Knightley has also been spotted in the brand’s classic Chelsea boots numerous times, while Elizabeth Olsen has worn the shearling-lined Leonore boots. Though Olsen’s exact style is not on sale, the 1461 Quad Fur-Lined Platform Derby are a similar loafer option and available for half-off. 

The Jadon Boots have a loyal celebrity fan base, too, worn by the likes of Priyanka Chopra,  Olivia Rodrigo, and Ashley Benson. Designed to last with leather uppers and chunky rubber soles, the popular utilitarian-style boots typically cost $200 but are marked down to $105 in white leather. Keep in mind that Dr. Martens are not sold in half sizes; several reviewers recommended sizing up and wearing thick socks to make up the difference. While many leather boots earn a reputation of having a long breaking in period, one Nordstrom shopper found the Jadon boots to be the opposite: “I wound up packing to NYC and wore them for the first time on a day full of walking and [I am] delighted to report that they are lighter than you’d think and require zero breaking in.”

Beyond the celebrity-endorsed pairs, platform boots are the trend this winter, and there are even more discounted options to choose from: The Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot and the Devon Flower Platform Bootie are both an additional 25 percent off on top of their regular sale prices. On the latter style, the lug sole and water-repellent material makes it a great all-weather option. 

Whichever option you go with, quality and versatility won’t be a concern. Wear your new boots with scrunched socks and fleece-lined leggings for a casual, comfy look, or take inspo from the street style of celebs like Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, and Diane Kruger, and dress them up with a sweater dress or baggy jeans.

Below, shop more of the best deals on Dr. Martens boots from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale before the discounts end soon.

Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $113 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

Jadon Boot

Dr. Martens 'Jadon' Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $105 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

1461 Quad Platform Derby

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Platform Derby

Nordstrom

Shop now: $90 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

Audrick Platform Boot

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $113 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

1461 Quad Fur-Lined Platform Derby

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Faux Fur Lined Platform Derby

Nordstrom

Shop now: $83 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com

Devon Flower Platform Bootie 

Dr. Martens Devon Flower Platform Bootie

Nordstrom

Shop now: $120 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

taylor swift reformation pants review
The Taylor Swift-Approved Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast
Best Early New Years Amazon Deals
Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We found the 25 Best Deals
Kaia Gerber
This Kaia Gerber-Approved Skincare Brand Just Launched a Post-Holiday Sale With 25% Off Sitewide
Related Articles
taylor swift reformation pants review
The Taylor Swift-Approved Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast
InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals
Nutrafol New Look
This Hair Regrowth Supplement Is the Key to Keeping Locks “Thick and Healthy,” According to a Doctor
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
These Amazon Joggers Are Loved by Over 20,600 Shoppers — and Right Now, They’re Just $12
Post Christmas Credo and Howl Sale
From “Magic” Highlighters to Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Kits, These Are the 17 Best Post-Christmas Beauty Sales
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon
Katie Holmes Jennifer Lawrence
These Ridiculous Pants Were the Biggest Fashion Trend of 2022 — and They’re Not Going Away Anytime Soon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
This Secret Post-Christmas Sale Is Offering Valentino for 73% Off â but Itâs Bound to Sell Out
This Secret Sale Has Valentino, Trina Turk, and Versace for Up to 80% Off
Best Nordstrom After-Christmas Deals
Nordstrom Just Extended the Holiday Season With Its Half Yearly Sale, and These Are the 30 Must-Have Deals
Tory Burch Just Added 200+ New Sale Styles Up to 50% Off â Here are the 10 Best Ones
Tory Burch Secretly Just Slashed Up to 50% Off 200 Styles, and These are the 10 We’re Buying ASAP
NuFace CPC - This Editor-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Last-Chance Sale on Its Popular Face-Sculpting Devices
It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand
Amazon After-Christmas Sale
Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker