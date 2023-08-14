This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off

Vitamin C is among the most potent, dermatologist-loved anti-aging ingredients. It’s both preventative and effective as a treatment to reduce signs of aging once they’ve already occurred. Frustratingly, however, vitamin C serums are hardly created equal. Among the best, per shoppers, is the Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Serum, which contains a highly potent form of the hero ingredient in addition to other youth-preserving additives. Typically over $100, the luxury science-backed product is on sale for half off at Dermstore during the retailer’s Anniversary Sale. Simply input code CHEERS at checkout to snag it for $55.

Dermstore

The Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Serum is a potent, dermatologist-developed solution for hyperpigmentation, loss of firmness, dryness, and more issues related to skin aging. The formula hydrates, protects, and brightens to deliver a more even-toned, hydrated complexion.

The formula contains anti-aging ingredients hand-picked by its namesake dermatologist, including antioxidant-rich, skin-brightening vitamin C. Specifically, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, which is among the most stable forms of the notoriously unstable hero ingredient. A derivative of the commonly used L-ascorbic acid, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate is oil-soluble and easily absorbed into skin, making it an excellent, potent deliverer of the brightening effect for which vitamin C is lauded. Moreover, the formula’s opaque packaging ensures it’s impervious to light — a common vitamin C destabilizer. Ultimately, the specific form of the ingredient plus its light-protective bottle make this formula a worry-free win from an efficacy standpoint.

This anti-aging serum also contains algae, which helps improve firmness over time by supporting elastin production. It can also help retain moisture by supporting skin’s natural hyaluronic acid supplies, per the brand.

From a textural standpoint, this serum is notably lightweight, layers easily, and is decidedly non-sticky — a huge win in light of the tacky feel vitamin C serum so often leaves behind.

According to one reviewer, who calls it “hydrating love in a bottle,” the formula is “not sticky and doesn’t leave a funky residue behind, [un]like a lot of serums.” Notes another enthusiastic reviewer, who has tried “several” vitamin C serums, each of which has “been sticky and never quite absorb[ed],” Dr. Loretta’s is “so different,” specifically, “it's silky, not sticky at all, and gets absorbed almost instantly.” Finally, one shopper, who has been using the serum for a month, reports a “drastic” change in their skin, adding that the ingredients are notably “effective.”

For a cosmetically elegant, dermatologist-approved skin-brightening anti-aging solution, shop the Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Serum while it’s half-off at Dermstore. Hurry — the sale ends soon.

