I’ve Been Using These Famous $20 Facial Peel Pads for 3 Years, and the Results Are Unparalleled

Celebrity fans include everyone from Naomi Campbell to Zoë Kravitz.

By Emma Hobday
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Dr Dennis Gross Daily Peel
I’ll hold my hands up and admit it: I’m a self-proclaimed beauty obsessive who can’t get enough of the latest news, trends, and innovations in the beauty industry. An interesting ingredient, an exciting new launch, or a brand with a unique back story is like catnip to me, and so over the years, I have tried a lot of beauty products.

However, my head isn’t always easily turned — there are some products that I stay loyal to, no matter what. I was first introduced to the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel when I was working at Cult Beauty three years ago and had training from Dr Dennis Gross about its products. One of the best sellers was this peel, available in a five pack, 30-pack and even a 60-pack due to the volume of dedicated fans the peel has. (There is also an Ultra Gentle option for those with sensitive skin, a Self-Tanner option to build a glowing tan, and an Exfoliating Body Treatment).

So, let me explain why my obsession with the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel is real. First off, it’s not a simple one-and-done pad — it’s a two step process, with two separate pads. The first step contains not one, not two, but five exfoliating acids (glycolic, salicylic, citric, lactic, and malic) to remove dead skin cells, boost radiance, and reduce fine lines. Step two acts as an anti-aging neutralizer, which alters the skin’s pH (yep, impressive) to protect and repair, whilst effectively stimulating collagen production.

I took the brand’s advice to use it once a day, either morning or night (I chose night) and massaged the first pad into my skin after double-cleansing the day’s makeup and SPF away. After that you wait two minutes before massaging in the second pad, and follow-up with a serum or moisturizer. It’s that easy.

Three years later, I have used the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel every week. Without fail, I always see a reduction in blemishes, dullness and dark spots, and an increase in radiance, which I have found to be simply unparalleled with any other product. I’m not the only one who loves it, either. The peel has an ongoing list of celebrity fans, including Naomi Campbell and Zoë Kravitz. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley described it as “a game-changer in my skincare routine,” and Olivia Culpo revealed that, “you’ll instantly see a result in the texture of your skin, you’ll be glowing, all the things. It’s amazing.” 

Yep, this is no ordinary peel. Plus, when a five-pack of the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel only costs $20 and it’s good enough for supermodels, I am like putty in Dr Dennis Gross’ smooth, wrinkle-free hands. Grab your own box at Sephora or Nordstrom.

