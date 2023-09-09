This Pore-Blurring Primer Works So Well, I Barely Use Concealer

And we have a promo code to save you 20 percent.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman applying Primer
Photo:

Getty Images

There are two types of people in this world: the kind with glowy, perfect skin from a bar of soap and a drugstore moisturizer, and those who can’t go to sleep without an eight-step skincare routine that requires dousing their face in serums and retinol and the best face cream money can buy. Personally, I’m the latter. 

I find that my skin looks and feels the best when not only slathering it in about 10 different products but also using ones formulated by actual dermatologists. It’s no surprise that Dr. Brandt’s Pore Refiner Primer has become the first product I reach for every single time I get ready. And you can try it out yourself for less by using our code DDM20 at checkout.

Dr. Brandt Pore Refiner Primer 

Dr. Brandt PORE REFINER PRIMER

Dr. Brandt

In case you’re unfamiliar with the skincare brand itself, here are the cliff notes: It was created by dermatologist Dr. Frederic Brandt — who is also known as the “Baron of Botox.” He has used his own 360-degree approach to skincare that includes both cutting-edge science and holistic approaches inspired by Eastern medicine. 

Let’s just say the combination works. The lightweight primer doesn’t feel like a heavy base but is both hydrating and mattifying at the same time. I apply a small amount all over clean skin, and it instantly gives a blurring effect — so much so, I barely need foundation and have been using less concealer, too. The formula not only smooths out my skin complexion to hide my hyperpigmentation, but it also reduces pore size and actively works to improve skin texture. 

A little goes a long way with the primer. Dr. Brandt recommends applying the product to clean and moisturized skin and says that you can even pat and blend a small amount over your makeup throughout the day to absorb excess oil from your pores. You can also wear it without any makeup at all, which I’ve personally done and am a fan of for low-key days.  

I’m not the only one raving over the holy grail product either. One shopper called it a “magical experience” applying the primer, adding that their skin felt like “silk.” Another customer said that they use the primer “in lieu of base makeup,” and that it “stays on well and doesn’t show lines” like a liquid foundation might.

Head over to the site and pick up the Pore Refiner Primer for $38 with code DDM20, or keep scrolling for more bestselling Dr. Brandt favorites you can snag on sale. 

Dr. Brandt Wrinkle Smoothing Cream 2.0

Dr. Brandt WRINKLE SMOOTHING CREAM 2.0

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt Primed to Perfection Duo 

Dr. Brandt PRIMED TO PERFECTION DUO

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt No More Baggage Undereye Cream

Dr. Brandt NO MORE BAGGAGE

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt Firming Day Cream 

Dr. Brandt FIRMING DAY CREAM

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt Liquid Sun Shield 

Dr. Brandt LIQUID SUN SHIELD

Dr. Brandt

Time Defying Cream 

Dr. Brandt TIME DEFYING CREAM

Dr. Brandt

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Wedding Guest Amazon Dresses
Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon
It Cosmetics
My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe
Related Articles
Sparse Brows Look Full Yet Natural Thanks to This Pencil From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
My Sparse Brows Look Full Yet Natural Thanks to This Pencil From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Amazon Beauty Deals
Hurry! The 55 Best Beauty Deals at Amazon This Weekend Start at Just $3
It Cosmetics
My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look
Kendall Jenners
Kendall Jenner’s “Signature” Neutral Nail Polish Is $11, and Shoppers Say It “Sticks Like Concrete”
Hanes Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers "Could Practically Sleep in" This $13 Wireless Bra Thanks to Its "Perfect" Fit
Rice Water Spray
Shoppers Say This $17 Fuss-Free Growth Spray Makes Their Hair "Drastically Healthier"
I'm Buying These Viral Fashion and Beauty Finds Before Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Shopping These 10 Viral Finds for Up to 73% Off
Cameron Diaz Versed Retinol Serum
I Was a Retinol Virgin Until I Tried Cameron Diaz’s Go-To Serum That Left My Skin Pillowy Soft
ColourPop no filter matte concealer
I Understand Why Shoppers Call This $6 Concealer the “Best” They’ve “Ever Used”
Best-Selling That Brightens Raccoon Eyes in Days
Mature Shoppers “Look 20 Years Younger” Thanks to This Best-Selling $25 Eye Cream
True Botanicals Exclusive Launch Discount
I’m Replacing My $200 Facials With This New At-Home Peel That Gives Me Glass-Like Skin
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink's Makeup Artist Shared the Best Trick for Enhancing a Freckled Glow
Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
These Flattering Straight-Leg Jeans From an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
Angela Caglia/alexandra daddario serum LDW sale
Alexandra Daddario and I Both Owe Our Glowing Skin to This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Tula Products
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Tula Product — These Are the 3 I’m Snapping Up During Its Sitewide Sale
âMagic Wandâ Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale for Labor Day
The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale