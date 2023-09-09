This Pore-Blurring Primer Works So Well, I Barely Use Concealer

There are two types of people in this world: the kind with glowy, perfect skin from a bar of soap and a drugstore moisturizer, and those who can’t go to sleep without an eight-step skincare routine that requires dousing their face in serums and retinol and the best face cream money can buy. Personally, I’m the latter.

I find that my skin looks and feels the best when not only slathering it in about 10 different products but also using ones formulated by actual dermatologists. It’s no surprise that Dr. Brandt’s Pore Refiner Primer has become the first product I reach for every single time I get ready. And you can try it out yourself for less by using our code DDM20 at checkout.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the skincare brand itself, here are the cliff notes: It was created by dermatologist Dr. Frederic Brandt — who is also known as the “Baron of Botox.” He has used his own 360-degree approach to skincare that includes both cutting-edge science and holistic approaches inspired by Eastern medicine.

Let’s just say the combination works. The lightweight primer doesn’t feel like a heavy base but is both hydrating and mattifying at the same time. I apply a small amount all over clean skin, and it instantly gives a blurring effect — so much so, I barely need foundation and have been using less concealer, too. The formula not only smooths out my skin complexion to hide my hyperpigmentation, but it also reduces pore size and actively works to improve skin texture.

A little goes a long way with the primer. Dr. Brandt recommends applying the product to clean and moisturized skin and says that you can even pat and blend a small amount over your makeup throughout the day to absorb excess oil from your pores. You can also wear it without any makeup at all, which I’ve personally done and am a fan of for low-key days.

I’m not the only one raving over the holy grail product either. One shopper called it a “magical experience” applying the primer, adding that their skin felt like “silk.” Another customer said that they use the primer “in lieu of base makeup,” and that it “stays on well and doesn’t show lines” like a liquid foundation might.

