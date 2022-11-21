This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday

We all want that celebrity glow – a radiance you thought only possible through weekly facials, lasers, and luxury products. Luckily, Dr. Brandt, a cosmetic dermatologist loved and frequented by stars including Kelly Ripa and Gwyneth Paltrow, brings that dewy, wrinkle-free complexion once reserved for the rich and famous to your bathroom cabinet. The brand gives shoppers injectable-like results through topical treatments, including must-have serums and an editor-approved cream designed for sensitive, flare-up-prone skin.

Given the high-quality ingredients and proven effectiveness of the products, you’d be correct in assuming the luxurious nature of this skincare line, but during Dr. Brandt’s early Black Friday sale, you can save 40 percent sitewide with the code BF40. We’ve rounded up the brand’s must-have items, from its beloved under-eye treatment to an ultra-hydrating moisturizer, with prices starting at just $17.

The No More Baggage Eye Depuffing Gel under-eye cream is one of the brand’s best-selling products, a part of the original Needles No More collection which targets fine lines and wrinkles without the need for cosmetic procedures. This lightweight cream brightens, smooths, and tightens under-eyes, offering both short- and long-term benefits.

This cream has raked in hundreds of five-star ratings among customers. Per one shopper in their 60s with “heavy puffs and [under-eye] bags,” “I am super in love with [this cream]... I must have tried seven or eight very reputable brands and [Dr Brandt] is the only one that works for me.” Another claims the gel reduces their under-eye bags by half.

Dr. Brandt

Another favorite from the Needles No More collection, the brand’s Wrinkle Smoothing Cream is perfect for those looking to slow (and even reverse) the appearance of aging. While the moisturizer was designed to melt away wrinkles, it also defends against future expression lines, with results you’ll see now and later.

One shopper wrote, “I put it on my wrinkle areas and they just disappear,” while another couldn’t believe the speed at which they saw results: “I have been spending a fortune for years on anything anti-wrinkle, -aging, [and products that are] supposed to make you look younger instantly,” they wrote, noting that “nothing has given me the results so well and so fast as this product did.”

Dr. Brandt

And the sale is a good time to try one of the brand’s newest products — it’s already a favorite amongst customers. The Drop of Strength All-Day Strengthening Serum ups your skin’s resistance to damage from UV rays and pollutants, enhances skin cell renewal, and adds hydration and luminosity thanks to hyaluronic acid, alpha-glucan, and arctic berry extract. In clinical trials, 97 percent of testees saw an improvement in their skin’s luminosity and 82 percent noticed a reduction of wrinkles; it really does it all. One customer wrote that even when using the product on its own, their skin was, “softer, radiant, and winkle-free.”

Dr. Brandt

