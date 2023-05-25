This Glow-Inducing Exfoliator Is Like Professional Microdermabrasion in a Tube — and It’s 30% Off

Shop the early Memorial Day deal while you can.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

dr. brandt microdermabrasion
Photo:

Dr. Brandt

On Saturday mornings, I spend time “decrusting,” as I’ve dubbed the process, which involves some form of microdermabrasion or an acid-packed chemical peel to slough dead, dry bits of skin that have accumulated throughout the week. Think of it as a deep clean, if you will. I love my at-home microdermabrasion machine, which gives me pro-level results; however, I’ve recently opted for a more straightforward, less time-intensive, and equipment-free method of decrusting, via the Dr. Brandt Age Defying Face Exfoliator. Formulated to mimic the results of a professional, in-office microdermabrasion treatment, this tube of skin-sloughing satisfaction has sold over one million times since i’s recent release, per the brand. After the two-minute transformation I’ve seen from using the product myself, I absolutely understand why it’s set the skincare world abuzz. 

If you’ve yet to try it, your moment is now: For a limited time, the exfoliator is on sale for 30  percent off during the brand’s Memorial Day sale. Simply use code 30MEMORIAL at checkout to take advantage of the discount.

AGE-DEFYING FACE EXFOLIATOR

Dr. Brandt

Shop now: $55 with code 30MEMORIAL (Originally $79); drbrandtskincare.com 

The Age Defying Face Exfoliator from Dr. Brandt is a gentle — yet highly effective — skin-sloughing cleanser. Designed to mimic the experience and results of an in-office microdermabrasion treatment, the formula features an ultra-fine grit that’s sensorially similar to the tip of a professional microdermabrasion tool (rough, albeit totally tolerable). In addition to physical exfoliation, the scrub contains chemical exfoliators — namely, alpha-hydroxy acids, which double down on the cleanser’s glow-inducing power. 

Hailing from the eponymous brand of the late, esteemed cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Frederic Brandt, the exfoliator maintains the science-forward, dermatologist-approved standards by which the brand has governed all its products. Alpha hydroxy acids are present in the form of lactic and glycolic acids, two chemical exfoliators beloved by dermatologists, both of which work to break down dull, dead skin cells. (Bonus: Lactic acid also offers moisturizing properties, cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong, PhD, previously told InStyle.) This particular product requires all but two minutes for its chemical — and physical — exfoliators to work: Apply to damp skin and massage in gentle circular motions. I use it twice per week; per the brand, you can use it up to three times weekly.

I'd be remiss not to mention the sensorial bliss this exfoliator bestows, which makes bi-weekly exfoliating all the more enjoyable. For one, the ultra-fine grain provides a satisfying slough without inducing redness or irritation. The granules, which are made of refined, skin-safe biocellulose granules, are practically microscopic compared to those typically associated with old school face scrubs. Secondly, the cleanser has a cooling feel on the skin that’s enlivening and perfect for the warm weather ahead.

Suspended in a creamy cleanser base, the granules feel gentle yet satisfying — and truly mimic the feel of a microdermabrasion treatment you’d get at a professional’s office. I find the cleanser smells both zesty and creamy, like a lemon tart. Shoppers share my affinity. According to one shopper, who is over 50, “it's minimized lines,” and described how it smoothed pigmentation. Another shopper, in their 40s, calls the exfoliator “the first product that does not irritate my [sensitive] skin,” adding that they, like I, enjoy the smell. 

Shop the at-home microdermabrasion alternative in a tube — for 30 percent off — while you can; sale ends on May 31. Trust me, Dr. Brandt Age Defying Face Exfoliator is worth the hype. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
I Just Bought This Easy-To-Style Summer Staple For Casual Outings
Denim Overalls Are a Summer Staple, and I’m Buying This On-Sale Amazon Style Loved by 5,000+ Shoppers
Maybelline Fit Me Loose Setting Powder
My Secret to a Flawless Complexion Is the $7 Setting Powder Shoppers Say is Like “Wearing a Filter”
Related Articles
Amazon Deals
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 81% Off
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin
Foot Peel Mask
The “Grossly Satisfying” Foot Peel Mask That Gives Shoppers “Baby Soft” Skin Is on Sale for $9
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Perfector
Shoppers Say This $18 Blurring Primer Makes Mature Skin Look “Younger and Smoother”
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Milani Foundation Bottles
This $11 Foundation-Concealer Hybrid Covers My Dark Circles and Hyperpigmentation in Just 1 Step
Kjaer Weis Sale
The Editor-Loved Beauty Brand Kate Hudson Uses Just Gave Us Exclusive Early Access to Its Sitewide Sale
Memorial Day Amazon Deals Editor Picks
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal
This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Style Is a Go-To for Summer, and Amazon’s Best-Selling Pair Is Just $40
Amazonâs Secret Viral Beauty Curation
Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day
Pre-MDW Fashion/Shoes/Skincare Nordstrom Roundup
Nordstrom’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 27,000+ Deals, but These Are the 16 Best for Up to 64% Off
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
The Hair Growth Brand Behind Nicole Kidmanâs âFavoriteâ Shampoo Just Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale
The Hair Growth Brand Behind Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Just Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale
Neutrogena hydroboost
Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance
Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers Over 50 Say Their Hair Grows “Much Faster” Due to This Serum — and It’s 57% Off at Amazon