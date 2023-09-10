The Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown “Can’t Live Without” Is on Sale for $22

Shop sitewide discounts from the editor-loved haircare brand.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

Published on September 10, 2023

Gray Root Touch-Up Stick Bobbi Brown âCanât Live Withoutâ Is on Sale
Photo:

Getty Images / dphue

Ensuring our luscious locks stay glossy, hydrated, and healthy is truly all we can ask for on a good hair day. What’s a bit harder to control is when our roots start to grow out, and we’re unable to get an appointment at the salon to refresh the color. 

Thanks to this Root Touch-Up Stick from dpHue — which professional makeup artist Bobbi Brown has said she “cannot live without” — maintaining a cohesive color from root to tip is possible between salon visits. And right now, you can get the easy-to-use stick on sale with our exclusive code DDM20 for 20 percent off sitewide. 

Root Touch-Up Stick 

dpHUE Root Touch-Up Stick

dpHUE

Available in four shades: dark brown, medium brown, blonde, and red, the double-sided color stick — one end with a pencil stick, and the other a brush to seamlessly blend roots — is perfect for on-the-go use. The color-safe temporary formula is sweat-resistant and will stay put until your next hair wash day and won’t transfer onto your clothing or pillowcase when you’re getting dressed or lying in bed. 

Bobbi Brown called the formula a game-changer for those “in between” salon appointment moments when your grays are starting to come in, but it’s not necessarily time for a full-color refresh. And yes, if disguising grays is what you’re after, this product will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a quick fix for color maintenance, in general, if your natural roots are starting to show. 

One shopper uses the stick to cover gray hair on their sideburns, roots, and temples, describing the application process as “a breeze.” Another reviewer said it “works like a charm” and is convenient for traveling. For the best results, one person suggests styling your hair first before applying the Root Touch-Up Stick; adding “a little bit goes a long way.” 

DpHue is also home to several other hair products loved by our editors, including the Gloss+ to maintain highlights and coat hair in a semi-permanent hair pigment and the Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum that soothes dry scalps and thickens hair. 

For more popular, shopper-loved haircare products, keep scrolling, and head over to dpHue to grab the handy Root Touch-Up Stick. And don’t forget to use our exclusive code DDM20 for 20 percent off at checkout. 

Gloss+

dpHUE Gloss

 dpHUE

Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum

dpHUE

Glossy Glaze 

dpHUE Glossy Glaze

dpHUE

Cool Blonde Shampoo

dpHUE Cool Blonde Shampoo

dpHUE

