I Finally Found a Treatment to Soothe My Dry Scalp, and Others Swear by It for “Fuller” and "Thicker" Hair

While we’re all about trying the latest skincare must-haves, sometimes we overlook products for the skin on our heads: the scalp. It can be difficult to take a close look at the top or back of our heads, especially for those of us with thousands of hair strands, but just like our face and body, it either leans toward oily or dry and, in my case, extremely dry. I’ve been complaining about my itchy, flaky scalp to my hairstylist sister for years, trying various recommended serums, hair masks, shampoos and conditioners, and other remedies, and nothing has made a difference — until now.

When I received a sample of dpHUE’s Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum a few weeks ago, I was skeptical because of my experience with other scalp-relieving products, but I was eager to give it a fair shot after reading hundreds of rave customer reviews. I was also intrigued that the brand’s co-founder and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, who has worked with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Margot Robbie, helped develop the product and uses it himself. Anderson said that “within one day of using the serum”, his scalp “immediately felt relieved,” also noting that it “doesn’t weigh [his] fine hair down, according to the brand”

Fast forward after three weeks of working the serum into my head, and I can honestly say this is the only product I’ve used that relieves my dry scalp and, better yet, has made my hair feel and look healthier overall. I’m one of those people who only wash their hair once or twice a week, and since using the serum, I’ve noticed how much cleaner my scalp is, even after several non-wash days. And right now, you can get it on sale for 20 percent off during dpHUE’s sitewide end-of-summer sale.

There’s a laundry list of hero ingredients in the serum: apple cider vinegar, apple stem cells, peptides, organic maca root, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, lavender extract, and fire tulip. This blend helps balance your scalp’s PH, unclogs hair follicles, hydrates dry scalps, stimulates hair growth, and reduces shedding.

For best results, the brand recommends using the serum every day on damp or dry hair. I’ve been applying it to my dry hair in the evenings before bed, and the key is to get it as close to the scalp as possible and to only use a half-full dropper to cover your entire scalp — less is more. I use the pointy end of a teasing comb to section my hair, so I’m able to target my scalp and then massage it thoroughly without rinsing as you would with dry shampoo. If you have areas of hair loss, focus on adding the serum to those sections.

While I have naturally thick hair, several shoppers with thin hair swear by it for “fuller” and “thicker” results. One reviewer gave it to their mother-in-law whose hair was “falling out a bunch,” and they said the serum “really helped make a difference,” adding that “ you can see a much better head of hair on her now.” Another person shared that they love how “easy to use” and “effective” it is, adding that they noticed their hair was “healthier,” “shinier,” and “fuller” in just a matter of weeks.

The benefits don’t stop there: Many shoppers claim it helps strengthen their color-treated hair. A customer who “dyes [their] hair regularly” noticed that the serum helped their problems “significantly,” which include “nourishing” their “super dry and brittle hair.”

Whether you have a dry scalp, brittle hair from dyes, or want longer, healthier locks, add dpHUE’s Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum to your hair routine for 20 percent off today. Keep scrolling for even more best-selling products on sale from the brand.

