Unrealistic Beauty Standards Are Costing Us $500 Billion a Year

This has got to stop.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 @ 06:08PM
NEWS: Unrealistic Beauty Standards Are Costing Us $500 Billion a Year
Photo:

Courtesy of Dove

If people made comments about your appearance when you were growing up, there's a good chance they stuck with you — perhaps even having lasting and damaging consequences. While even appearance-based 'compliments' can be damaging in their own way, negative comments are often the catalyst to seek out change, whether that's getting a chemical relaxer on your hair or something more extreme like undergoing invasive surgery to change your face or body.

It may sound dramatic, but these comments, and the body standards they aim to uphold, are damaging — and now we can put a real price on how much this all costs.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project commissioned “The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals” report to look into the impact that beauty standards have on the U.S. economy and society — and it's jarring. What they found was that these harmful beauty ideals — which are often unrealistic and unattainable — cost the U.S. economy $305B due to body dissatisfaction and $501B due to appearance-based discrimination annually.

We all know how beauty ideals can make us feel, and having numbers to back up the harmful impacts of societal commentary and pressure proves once and for all that these are not superficial issues. They come at a price — and we mean that both metaphorically and literally.

While the conversation surrounding beauty standards is beginning to shift, it's undeniable that Eurocentric characteristics are still viewed as "ideal." We see it on television, in advertisements, and on the runway. It all takes a toll, whether we recognize it immediately or not. In fact, this report found that body dissatisfaction and appearance-based discrimination disproportionally impact women and girls starting as early as 10-years-old.

NEWS: Unrealistic Beauty Standards Are Costing Us $500 Billion a Year

Courtesy of Dove

Of course, the price paid to alter one's appearance is just one part of the conversation. We need to talk about the price of wellbeing — or lack of it. Dove found that over 45 million people experience body dissatisfaction, which is more than the entire population of Canada. The impact of body dissatisfaction costs $221 billion as a result of depression, anxiety, suicide attempts, smoking, eating disorders, and both alcohol and drug abuse. Weight discrimination in particular (which affected 34 million people) incurred $206 billion in financial costs.

Of course, we can't talk about appearance-based discrimination without talking about natural hair discrimination — Dove's report found that Black women are 3.4 times more likely to be perceived as "unprofessional" due to their hair when compared to non-Black women.

This report is a massive wake-up call. We all know that kindness goes a long way and the importance of choosing our words carefully, but there's more we can and should do. For starters, call your senator and ask them to sign The Crown Act into law to ban nationwide hair discrimination in the workspace. Then there's what you can do in your everyday life to make sure the people around you feel loved and beautiful, such as paying them genuine compliments. (Dove also offers a free "Confidence Kit" to help children build self-esteem.)

This, of course, is just the start.We should all be working every day toward a better future where we and the people around us don't feel the need to change parts of themselves to fit a B.S. beauty standard.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
State of the Arts: Beauty Boss
26 Black Beauty Brand Founders Changing The Industry
Why Leo Season Is The Perfect Time to Shave Your Head
Leo Season Is Actually the Perfect Time For Black Women to Shave Their Head
The Dark Side of Significant Weight-Loss
The Complicated Aftermath of Significant Weight Loss
An Extended Size Range Isn't Enough Anymore — How Fashion Brands Are Finally Serving Plus-Size Shoppers
Size Matters — But So Does an Inclusive Shopping Experience
Grow Long Hair - Lead
How to Donate Hair
People Are Attempting to 'Reverse' Their Butt Lift Surgeries to Achieve a New Celebrity Aesthetic
Backing Away From BBLs
Is Topical Estrogen the Answer to Youthful Skin?
Is Estrogen the Key to "Good" Skin?
Abercrombie Feature
Abercrombie & Fitch Wants to Shed Its "Cool Kid" Reputation — But Is It Doing Enough?
Dove Celebrates Black Beauty in New Music Video for "Feeling Good"
Dove Celebrates Black Beauty With a New Video for Nina Simone's "Feeling Good"
Person taking a selfie
The Mental Health Impacts of Beauty Filters on Social Media Shouldn't Be Ignored — Here's Why
The Glow Up
Karen Young, Oui the People
Rebellion Is At the Core of Oui the People's DNA
Suicide is the Leading Cause of Death of New Mothers — and No One Is Talking About It
Suicide Is a Leading Cause of Death Among New Moms
Newscaster Hair
Why 95.8% of Female Newscasters Have the Same Hair
Person brushing their hair
What Living With Trichotillomania Is 'Really' Like
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Self-Care Routine Is Extremely Relatable