I Keep Coming Back to the Moisturizing, $6 Body Exfoliator Shoppers Call a “Game Changer” for Bumpy Skin

Reviewers say it smoothed their skin.

Published on April 23, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Dove Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk Reveals Visibly Smoother Skin Body Scrub
Over the years, I’ve dabbled in droves of shower gels, skin scrubs, and body washes — many from luxury brands with the price tags to match. Nevertheless, I’m perennially partial to a $6 skin scrub that’s sold at Amazon. 

Specifically, Dove’s Macadamia and Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish. A scrumptiously scented, skin-sloughing treat, this creamy, potted exfoliator elicits genuine excitement every time I hop in the shower. The formula, infused with skin moisturizers, imparts significant suppleness with skin that looks and feels silkier after a single use, specifically by gently exfoliating dry, dull skin.

Dove Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk

Amazon

Shop now: $6; amazon.com

The polish features a mildly gritty feel by virtue of crushed macadamia nuts, which are suspended in a substantial, creamy formula that’s packed with moisturizing cream. And given how soft my skin feels post-use, I believe it. Also of note is the scrub’s dreamy fragrance, which I’d venture to call universally appealing in all of its fresh, gourmand glory.

Perfect for prepping skin prior to self-tanning or sloughing post-shave to avoid ingrown hairs, Dove’s Macadamia and Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish nails a level of grit that would make Goldilocks proud. The crushed macadamia nuts, responsible for the exfoliating effect, feel just right: A far cry from overly soft, they’re hardly too scratchy. Ergo, the scrub is perfect for all skin types — including those with sensitive skin — when used three to four times per week, per the instructions. 

Shoppers share my sentiments. One reviewer calls the scrub “gentle,” adding that it “smells amazing.” Another shopper, who has struggled with “chicken skin,” (AKA keratosis pilaris) says the scrub “dulled,” or mitigated, visible bumps. As a result, “I’ve repurchased [the scrub] more times than I can count,” they share. In a similar vein, yet another shopper calls Dove’s body polish a “game changer” for bumpy skin — specifically on the back of their arms.

For smooth, soft skin and a scent experience that’ll have you coming back for more, shop Dove’s Exfoliating Body Polish in Macadamia and Rice Milk at Amazon for $6. In one use, you’ll see what I mean.

