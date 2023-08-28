80,000+ People Have Added This Best-Selling $9 Body Wash to Their Carts Recently

Fall is quickly approaching, which means colder weather and drier skin are on the horizon. That’s why I’m prioritizing body care products now so I’m stocked up for the season. I’m filling my Amazon cart with nourishing lotions, gentle scrubs, and rich creams, and my latest find — arguably the most important — is a hydrating body wash. The Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash is Amazon’s number one best-selling bath product, and it’s currently on sale for just $9.

The popular pick from one of Drew Barrymore’s go-to bodycare brands is formulated to deeply moisturize your skin while maintaining a gentle feel. According to Dove, the body wash leaves skin looking and feeling renewed for up to 24 hours. For best results, lather the rich formula onto your body in the shower and prepare to be wowed by its super soft results, according to reviewers. Whether you have dry or sensitive skin, or you’re just looking for an extra silky feel, don’t wait to snag the deep moisture body wash while it’s still under $10.

As Amazon’s number one best-selling bath and shower gel, the Dove pick is clearly a shopper-favorite — more than 80,000 people purchased it in the past month alone, per the retailer. InStyle associate editor Eden Lichterman has sworn by the body wash “for years” since “it's the only formula that cleanses [her] dry, eczema-prone skin without completely stripping it of moisture.” And, as an added bonus it comes in a massive, nearly 31-ounce bottle that she says lasts in her shower for six months, so she never has to worry about running out.

One reviewer said they’ll “never buy another body wash again” after using the Dove pick, which made their skin feel better than ever before. They added that it’s so “deeply hydrating” they “no longer have to use an additional moisturizer.” A “post-menopausal” shopper with “very dry skin” agreed with this sentiment, saying they’re too “lazy” to use lotion but the “rich” Dove formula is a “must-have” since it “leaves [their] skin soft and smelling great.” And, someone else said the body wash “lathers like a dream” and makes their skin “silky smooth.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash while it’s still on sale for $9, and browse through more of the brand’s body care products, below.

