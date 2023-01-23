Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess

No stranger to all-black outfits and singing about the joys of breaking hearts, Dove Cameron is a goth girl's bestie. But for Haute Couture Week, which is going down in Paris right now, she swapped all that dark energy for a full-skirted gown in bubblegum pink. It was a look that leaned much more fairy-tale princess than man-eating vampire and, of course, the multi-hyphenate star looked every bit herself.

Cameron wore the enchanting gown to the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture show today. The allover lacy look included puffy sleeves and an embellished strapless neckline as well as a hem that nearly touched the floor. However, thanks to the dress's slightly shorter hem, fans got a peek at Cameron's sky-high platform shoes, which were covered in sparkling gold glitter. She finished the look with a top-handle bag and had two face-framing strands of crimson hair pulled down from her sleek updo.

Last week, Apple TV+ shared Cameron's latest role, which sees her starring in a Chicago-inspired number for the streamer's show Schmigadoon! In season 1, Cameron played waitress Betsy McDonough, who was loosely based on Ado Annie from Oklahoma! For the show's sophomore effort, she'll be Jenny Banks, who looks to be based on Velma Kelly.

Cameron will be joined by her fellow castmates from season 1: Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will be joining the crew this time around. The show returns on April 7.

