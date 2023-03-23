Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set

Dove Cameron's fashion sense — and music — can typically but categorized as elevated goth, but lately, she’s taken a more delicate turn. After wearing a bubblegum pink gown to Haute Couture Fashion Week earlier this year, she continued her barbiecore streak in yet another fuchsia ensemble on the red carpet. 

Cameron put a hot pink twist on power dressing at the photo call for Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! Season 2 (which premieres April 5), while wearing head-to-toe magenta. Alongside her costars, the singer sported a matching silk-satin set with an oversized button-down shirt and wide-leg pleated trousers. Leaving the shirt unbuttoned, the actress unveiled a structured corset top while a pair of black pointed-toe pumps peeked out from underneath the slacks. 

Beauty-wise, Cameron’s dark hair was styled in a sleek half-up, half-down hairdo finished off with a pink ribbon and face-framing pieces. She kept her glam simple with matching pink eye shadow, extra-long lashes, and a glossy rosy lip. 

Earlier this week, the Emmy-winning actress and singer sat down with the Today Show and chatted about returning to season 2 of Schmigadoon! but this time as a nightclub performer, Jenny Banks. 

Dove Cameron

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"It's an anthology," Cameron told Today of the musical comedy, adding, "So you come back each [season], and it's a different storyline [and] different characters." 

The cast remains the same, with Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong also returning. Cameron described working alongside industry veterans as “amazing” and a comforting position to be in as a newbie.

“I said this many times, but it’s like the world’s most beautiful, communal, familial set, and everybody really has a good time together, and the chemistry is so real and honest, and there just the best people around right,” she shared. “They're people who have been doing this for a good amount of time, and they love it and it's really a warm place to be as someone who’s starting out.”

