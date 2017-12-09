Doutzen Kroes Shows Off Her Fitness Secret in LOVE Advent Calendar

Doutzen Kroes has us literally jumping into the weekend as the latest addition to LOVE Magazine’s Advent calendar.

On Saturday, the veteran runway fixture continued the publication’s sizzling streak for day 9 as she followed in the footsteps of fellow LOVE stars Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham by showing off her jump-roping skills while dressed in a booty-flaunting one-piece swimsuit.

Proving that strength is always sexy, the Dutch model can be seen working up a sweat for her spot for this year’s #staystrong calendar. Clad in a cut-out black swimsuit featuring a peekaboo plunging neckline and a thong cut, the Victoria’s Secret beauty takes viewers on a tour of her impressive workout regiment and flawless physique as she trains in front of a full-length mirror.

Kroes topped off her steamy ensemble with a swipe of bold crimson lipstick and slicked back waves.

To conclude the sexy clip, the mom-of-two revealed that jumping rope is a regular part of her fitness routine.

“It turned into a real workout,” she tells the camera. 'I was really sweating and that was me making the dust fly. It was great fun.'