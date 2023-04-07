I Can Walk and Dance in These Comfy Block Heels for 6+ Hours, and They’re 50% Off Right Now

Honesty is the best policy, and honestly, I am not a heels girl. I try to avoid them at all costs, especially if I have to stand in them for hours on end — like at a wedding. However, sometimes the occasion calls for heels, and in those situations, my go-to ‘fancy’ shoe is a chunky block heel, specifically, this style from Dolce Vita that’s currently up to 50 percent off at Nordstrom in a slew of colors.

When I first bought these shoes over a year ago, I chose the ivory color. I wore them to a wedding where I was on my feet for six hours straight, and because my feet didn’t hurt, I refrained from taking my shoes off and going barefoot on the dance floor; I was amazed, to say the least. After that night, I returned to Nordstrom to snag them in another color because I knew the rarity of finding a heel that looks trendy and feels comfortable. These were my shoe unicorn.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com

I sized up in these shoes and they fit perfectly. The larger size provided a tiny bit of room between my heel and the back of the shoe, and the braided straps fit well around the width of my foot. I raved about the feel of these shoes so much, my mom also bought herself a pair and immediately noted how comfortable they were.

Since wearing them at the wedding, I’ve put these shoes to the test by wearing them on various surfaces, like grass, rocks, carpet, pavement, hardwood, and tile. Despite the shoe’s 3.25-inch heel, its chunky style provides plenty of support and the grip on its sole has withstood all of these surfaces and isn’t slippery — even on carpet. Even after the amount of times I’ve worn them, these heels still look pristine — they aren’t dirty and have no visible cracks in the fabric.

My mother and I are not the only ones who were surprised by the heels’ cushioned support. One shopper noted that they “wore these for the first time in Las Vegas for five-plus hours.” They said they had “zero blisters and [their] feet never hurt once.” Another shopper said they “plan to purchase more” since they “can walk in these all day.”



If you’re on the hunt for a shoe that’s both comfortable and stylish, grab your favorite color — or several — of these Dolce Vita heels at Nordstrom while they’re still 50 percent off.

