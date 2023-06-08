Amazon Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Lace Maxi Dress Is a “Must-Have for Summer,” and It’s on Sale for $33

It comes in 22 seasonal colors.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on June 8, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Maxi Dress Sale
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

On hot summer days, wearing a flowy dress is often the most comfortable option. Not only will a breezy midi or maxi keep you cool as the sun is beating down, but it’ll also make you look fashionable and put together. And this season, Amazon shoppers are especially loving this sleeveless maxi dress that’s on sale for $33.

Available in 22 colors, the long dress has a lace bodice with a see-through section around the waist, a V-neckline, and shirred elastic on the back. Plus, it has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit and stylish tiers sewn into the skirt. The dress is made from a cotton blend, and it comes in sizes S through XL. 

Amazon Dokuritu Women's Beach Crochet Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Depending on the shoes and accessories you choose, the maxi can easily be dressed up or down for a range of occasions. Wear it for a casual weekend brunch with flat sandals, a cropped denim jacket, and an oversized tote bag. For a more formal evening gathering, dress up the maxi with wedge sandals, statement earrings, and a simple shoulder bag.

In the Amazon reviews section, hundreds of shoppers have shared their positive experiences wearing the lacy dress. One person called it a “must-have for summer,” since it’s “beautiful and well-made.” Another shopper said it’s “flattering in all the right places,” while a third person confirmed it’s made from “great quality material.”  

Other shoppers raved about the design details that make the maxi stand out. A reviewer said the “embellishment lace is beautiful,” and a second person said it’s “not too low cut.” Plus, another shopper described the style of the dress as “casual elegance at its finest.”

Amazon Dokuritu Women's Beach Crochet Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $45); amazon.com 

As for the dress’ care instructions, most shoppers said they put it in the washing machine on a delicate cycle and laid it flat to dry. One reviewer said the color “didn’t fade when washed,” while another person confirmed it “didn’t shrink at all.” Since you’ll probably be wearing this dress on hot, sweaty days, it’s great to know that it washes well. 

If you’ve decided you need the Dokuritu sleeveless lace maxi dress in your summer wardrobe, be sure to grab it now while it’s on sale for $33 at Amazon.

