I Bought the Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great for Everyday Wear, Too

It has over 12,000 five-star ratings.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
Published on September 4, 2023

I Bought The Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great For Everyday Wear, Too
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Summer weddings have been particularly abundant this year, and now I am mentally preparing myself for all of the fall weddings on my calendar. I personally feel like it’s more fun to dress for fall and winter weddings because you can play around with layering, rich colors, and unique silhouettes, whereas my MO in the summertime is dressing light — in both material and color. But now that the weather is starting to cool down, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect fall dress for my cousin's wedding, and Dokotoo’s V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress surpassed my expectations as both a special occasion and everyday dress for fall.

The dress comes in 37 colors and prints, including green, black, red, floral, and animal print, plus sizes XS through XXL. It features a flattering deep V-neck that’s lined with ruffles, fully lined tiered ruffle skirt that falls about mid-thigh, and long sleeves with elastic cuffs. At the back, there’s a ruffle-lined opening and a three-loop button closure.

Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

Amazon Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

Amazon

As soon as I pulled the mini dress out of its packaging, I knew I’d found the perfect wedding guest dress, but the design is versatile enough that I could even see myself wearing it to work or brunch with friends. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, so I can wear it now while it’s warm, but the long sleeves and lining make it great for transitional weather, too. 

It fits true-to-size and is incredibly flattering. The deep V-neckline, open back, and ruffle details give the dress that extra oomph — exactly what caught my eye. However, because of the open neckline and back cut-out, traditional bras show through, so I would suggest opting for pasties or a sticky bra for a seamless look. Another favorite feature: The rich dark green color is absolutely enchanting, effortlessly capturing the essence of a fall. I definitely plan on picking up a few more shades to see if others compare. 

But don’t take my word for it; the ruffle-lined dress has over 12,000 five-star ratings and raving reviews to match. One shopper who described the dress as “flattering” also wore it for a fall wedding and said the cut “made their waist look so good.” They continued that so many people inquired about the dress and were shocked that it was from Amazon.

Another reviewer who bought the dress in a light color said they felt gorgeous in it because  it was “not sheer,” “fit snugly in all the right places,” and the fabric “[felt] expensive.” A final shopper also bought this dress for a wedding and said the silhouette is universally “flattering, regardless of body type” and that the “waistband is slightly stretchy, so the dress does not feel constricting.”

Shop more colors and similar styles of Dokotoo’s V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress that you can wear to your next fall wedding — or brunch — below.

Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

Amazon Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle

Amazon

Jollycode Floral Mini Dress 

Amazon Jollycode Women's Spring Summer 2023 Floral Mini Dress

Amazon

Dokotoo Tie-Knot Mini Dress

Amazon Dokotoo Womens 2023 Summer Spring V Neck Ruffle

Amazon

