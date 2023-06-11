Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Breezy, Now-$22 Summer Dress That Doubles as a Swimsuit Cover-Up

It's a number one best seller for a reason.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 @ 07:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Best-Selling Dress Doubles as Swimsuit Cover-Up
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

If you’re anything like me, you’re currently scrambling to secure your summer wardrobe before the official start of the season. Warm weather is finally upon us, and I’m in search of breezy pieces that will keep me cool and comfortable. So, naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for stylish, trending picks I know I can count on. Plus, thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping, my lightweight items will arrive at my doorstep before temperatures can rise any more. The latest addition to my shopping cart? The best-selling Dokotoo casual tunic that’s currently on sale for just $22.  

My favorite thing about this shopper-loved piece is that you can wear it in so many ways; Pair it with your go-to denim shorts, style it like a classic T-shirt dress, or — my personal favorite — throw it on over your bikini as a chic swimsuit cover-up. The bestseller is sold in 23 colorways including versatile neutral tones, striped patterns, and beach-ready brights. Its super breathable polyester blend and flowy, relaxed fit are the perfect pairing for hot summer days. Plus, the warm weather staple fits like a comfy tee and has pockets, both of which are major bonuses. 

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Tunic Top with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $27); amazon.com

According to Amazon, I’m not the only one with my eye on the Dokotoo style; it’s ranked on the retailer’s Movers & Shakers chart which updates in real-time with the items shoppers are buying most, plus it’s Amazon’s number one best-selling tunic. One customer described the piece as “perfect for the summer” since it’s “soft, oversized, [and] cool.” Another person added that the style is “so comfy” that it “feels like [they’re] wearing pajamas!” Someone else said that they “didn’t want to take it off,” and they’re “going to order a third color.”

Not only is the summer staple comfortable and easy to wear, but it looks great, too. One shopper described it as “very flattering,” saying it’s “just the right length,” plus it’s “roomy” and not too tight. And a different customer said they “absolutely love how it looks on [them]” thanks to its fit. Another reviewer added that it looks “great as a mini dress,” while someone else said it’s “comfortable to lounge in” or you can “jazz it up with accessories.” Regardless of how you wear it, the tunic is bound to become a mainstay in your warm weather wardrobe. 

Be sure to shop the best-selling Dokotoo dress ahead of summer, and browse through additional colorways, below. 

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Tunic Top with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Tunic Top with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Tunic Top with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

