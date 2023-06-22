Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29

It has over 1,500 perfect ratings.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman Wearing a Summer Chiffon Blouse
Photo:

Getty Images

With summer trends like bright white shoes, tiny tops, and vibrant mini dresses, you’d think summer started ages ago. It turns out, this week actually marks the official start to the season, and I’m celebrating by shopping for flowy, breezy clothing. While sorting through the never-ending flow of options, I came across this Dokotoo pick, and I instantly knew it was a winner.

The Dokotoo top is sold in sizes small to XX-large and comes in 15 colorful options ranging from sunshine yellow to muted mauve. The polyester and spandex material is lightweight, soft, and airy, keeping you cool even on the hottest days. The billowy sleeves and cowl neckline additionally make it a flattering choice for a multitude of occasions, such as outdoor barbecues, sunny picnics, mid-day errands, and office days alike.  

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Styling the Dokotoo top is anything but complicated. I can see myself wearing the neutral apricot color with white skinny jeans and beige heels for a chic, dressy look. Another option is to tuck it into a pair of cargo bottoms alongside street sneakers. This will keep the ensemble trend-forward but also casual and comfortable. For an even more summer-approved ‘fit, consider light-washed dad shorts and easy sandals.      

Better yet, this find is perfect for all of your summer vacation needs. If you’re like me, you despise packing bulky clothing that takes up precious room in your travel bag. Good news, this top won’t do that because of the fine, delicate material. Instead, it compactly folds up, taking up little to no space. Once you arrive at your destination, simply iron or steam the blouse, and watch the creases disappear.  

The Dokotoo top isn’t just editor-approved, either: With over 1,500 perfect ratings, it’s also a shopper favorite. One reviewer described it as a “beautiful essential,” while another called it “elegant,” saying they get “so many compliments” while wearing the blouse. The loose-hanging material also makes it “very sexy,” while someone else echoed the same sentiment, explaining it’s great for both work and nightlife. But above all, people claim it’s comfortable and “super soft,” making you look and feel good.

The only downside to the Dokotoo Short Sleeve Chiffon Top is that the super low price point won’t last forever. Right now, it’s up to 37 percent off because of the early Prime Day deal, and there’s no telling when the sale will wrap. So unless you want to pay full price, I’d snag the coveted summer blouse for $29 while you still can.

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Womens Blouses and Tops Short Sleeve Chiffon Shirts and Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Mom Jeans Street Style
I Bought My First Pair of Madewell Jeans, and Now I Want to Replace All My Denim With Its Comfy Styles
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Easy-to-Wear Sandals Are Bound to Be Big for Summer
Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Glass Skin Is Thanks to the Priming Serum Shoppers Say Makes Them “Look Younger”
Related Articles
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
Nail Care Product
Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Call This Breezy Activewear Skort Perfect for the Heat
This “Super Comfortable” Activewear Skort Is on Sale for Just $12 Right Now
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Woman wearing button up shirt
This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers
Amazon Crochet Cover-Ups
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Under-$35 Crochet Cover-Ups for Summer
Amazon Floral Halter Dress For Summer
My Mom Won’t Stop Raving About This “Airy” Summer Dress, and You Can Get It From $18 on Amazon
Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Black Bodysuit from Target
I'm a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Good Deal, and This $15 Bodysuit Is My Favorite Summer Purchase So Far
Amazon Seamless Shorts for Summer
Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfy Bike Shorts “Have the Perfect Fit,” and You Can Get Them for $10 Apiece
White Keds Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40