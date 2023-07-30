Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit “Comfortable, Stylish, and Versatile,” and It’s on Sale for $25

You’ll be living in this one-piece all summer.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Jumpsuit
Photo:

Dokotoo

The moment I realized how easy and stylish a jumpsuit was, my wardrobe was never without at least a few. Slipping on the one-piece, I had a complete outfit without needing to think — a miracle considering that whenever I try to find the perfect top and bottom combo, my entire wardrobe often ends up on my bed (and I end up in a panic). Because jumpsuits so perfectly marry practicality with fashion, I’m always on the lookout for a new one — and I think I might have just found my next one-piece at Amazon.

Despite being jumpsuit obsessed, I had somehow missed the retailer’s best-selling option from the brand Dokotoo. With small spaghetti straps, an effortless scoop neck and back, and a slightly oversized fit, Dokotoo’s is the summer jumpsuit. It’s breezy, lightweight, and not going to stick to your skin during this late-July heat wave. And luckily for you and me, it’s currently on sale starting at just $25.

Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

Dokotoo’s jumpsuit is available in 42 colors and sizes small through 4XL. In addition to the summer-ready design, this pick also features pockets, a personal must-have when looking for a jumpsuit (because if the goal is to replace my pants, it better keep the one feature I like). It doesn’t just have a practical design — though, TBH, that’s often enough to sell me — it also boasts more than 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.

Amazon PD Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

According to shoppers, this jumpsuit is “the most comfortable outfit ever,” while also being “surprisingly flattering.” “[It’s] so comfortable and loose-fitting but yet flattering at the same time,” raved one shopper who noted that they’ve received “tons of compliments” on the piece. And some even deemed it a must-have for plus-size shoppers, with one person who typically wears a 2XL writing that it’s “so flattering” on their body, they “have never gotten so many compliments on an outfit ever!”

Other customers were obsessed with the simple piece’s versatility, with one person calling it “the most comfortable, stylish, and versatile” jumpsuit, explaining that they’ve paired it “with different combinations of tops, cardigans, and jackets.” Another person who loved the lightweight, non-sticky fabric wrote that they’ve dressed theirs up with a “slouchy belt, jewelry, and sandals,” and even worn it to run errands “with a sports bra and sneakers.”

If there’s one item I believe every wardrobe needs, it’s a jumpsuit that’s easy, practical, and always stylish. And right now, you can join me in getting Amazon’s best-selling jumpsuit while it’s on sale for just $27.

