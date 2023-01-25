Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show

Just a few days ago, Doja Cat covered herself in 30,000 shimmering, blood-red Swarovski crystals to sit front row at the Schiaparelli show at haute couture week in Paris. And today, she may have managed to outshine that unforgettable outfit with a fashion swerve nobody could have predicted. For her appearance at the Viktor & Rolf show, Doja opted to skip out on the out-of-this-world extraterrestrial glam and instead arrived in a menswear-inspired outfit, complete with faux facial hair.

The designer duo, known for avant garde fashion, statement-making gowns, and shows that are more akin to publicity stunts than actual fashion shows, set the perfect stage for Doja's gender-bending. While the runway showcased off-kilter gowns, she admired the looks wearing an oversized tailored pinstriped Zoot suit with high-waisted trousers, a ruffled shirt, and pointy pumps. She appeared to have false lashes affixed to her forehead to mimic eyebrows and added a similar treatment to her mouth, giving her a temporary mustache and soul patch. She finished the look with ombré sunglasses.

The Grammy nominee will have plenty to do when the shows wrap up in the City of Lights. The biggest night in music is set for Feb. 5, where Doja is nominated for several awards, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video for "Woman;" and Best Rap Performance for her song "Vegas," from the film Elvis. She's also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "I Like You (A Happier Song)," her collab with Post Malone. While performers for Grammy night haven't been announced just yet, something tells us that Doja will have plenty of 'fits to choose from if she graces the stage.

