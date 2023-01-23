Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals

Fashion is art, and Doja Cat is the canvas. At least such was the case at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 runway extravaganza held at Petit Palais in Paris today, where the singer singlehandedly shut down the show with her out-of-this-world look.

Owning her over-the-top style star status, Doja was almost unrecognizable while covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals from head to toe, which were applied by hand — even her ears, eyelids, and nails were swathed in sparkle.

The ensemble, which took over five hours to put on, featured a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt adorned with lacquered wooden beads, and a pair of knee-high Tropme l’œil toe boots. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore only crystal double-drop earrings that matched the rest of her outfit.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath, who was responsible for Doja's crystal-embellished body art, shared an Instagram reel of the final result. "It was an honor to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture collection," McGrath wrote in the caption. "Doja’s patience and commitment during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath and I, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was truly inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication."



Now, the only question that remains is, how long will it take Doja to remove all those crystals?