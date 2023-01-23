Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals

She was almost unrecognizable.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 11:58AM
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show in 30,000 Swarovski crystals. Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Fashion is art, and Doja Cat is the canvas. At least such was the case at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 runway extravaganza held at Petit Palais in Paris today, where the singer singlehandedly shut down the show with her out-of-this-world look.

Owning her over-the-top style star status, Doja was almost unrecognizable while covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals from head to toe, which were applied by hand — even her ears, eyelids, and nails were swathed in sparkle.

The ensemble, which took over five hours to put on, featured a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt adorned with lacquered wooden beads, and a pair of knee-high Tropme l’œil toe boots. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore only crystal double-drop earrings that matched the rest of her outfit.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath, who was responsible for Doja's crystal-embellished body art, shared an Instagram reel of the final result. "It was an honor to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture collection," McGrath wrote in the caption. "Doja’s patience and commitment during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath and I, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was truly inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication."

Now, the only question that remains is, how long will it take Doja to remove all those crystals?

