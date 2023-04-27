Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala

One of the most influential icons teaching a thing or two.

Doja Cat
As a relatively new artist, Doja Cat has a slew of accolades under her belt already. Not only is she a Grammy winner and one of the 50 most streamed artists on Spotify, but the singer has also recently been named Time100’s most influential people of 2023. And for the honor's annual gala, the pop star more than earned her status with a bold, jaw-dropping look on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, Doja — along with many of her industry peers — attended the Time100 Gala in a very sheer gown by Valentino. For the event, she arrived in a long, floor-sweeping lavender slip dress that was completely see-through from the neck down. The racy ruffled skirt did nothing to hide her black underwear below, while her spaghetti straps and ultra-sheer black top provided the finishing touches the flesh-flashing garment. She accessorized with lengthy red leather opera gloves, a diamond choker, and diamond chandelier earrings, as well as a pair of black peep-toe platforms.

Beauty-wise, the singer rocked her beach blonde buzzcut hair along with dark lip liner and dramatic winged eyeliner.

Earlier this month, Doja spoke with TIME as one of the 100 most influential people of 2023, opening up about how social media has “become a part” of her rising career. “I am very impulsive. And I see it as a form of entertainment for the people that are reading it and watching it. And I’m also entertained,” she said. “Social media has been a really big part of what I do. I’m just learning to control how much I put out, and the way that I put those things out.”

Doja Cat wearing Versace at the 2023 Grammys

But like all of us, she makes mistakes and learns from them. “Messing up. Making a big mistake, like just getting lit and going on [Instagram] Live and then seeing it the next day,” she shared. “That’s kind of helped me step back, which is nice. It doesn’t feel good at first, but it’s helped a lot. I don’t know how else I would have done that.”

