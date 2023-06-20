Doja Cat Just Gave a Whole New Meaning to the Pantsless Trend While Cosplaying a Sexy Werewolf

Give Doja Cat a full moon and some eery makeup, and the singer and fashion provocateur is sure to come up with a head-turning ensemble or full-on alter ego. The performer's most recent outfit and Instagram were more so the latter, though she did incorporate one of Hollywood's hottest trends at the moment by foregoing pants.

On Monday, Doja Cat shared an Instagram carousel filled with a series of selfies showing off her most recent boundary-pushing getup that was more dog than cat. Doja channeled a werewolf in a plunging red leather, zip-up corset top paired with a black thong layered under totally sheer black stockings (complete with square pattern detailing), which she tucked into black rubber wellies. She accessorized with a giant cross pendant necklace, a black shoulder bag adorned with silver safety pins, matching hoop earrings, and Chanel sunglasses.

Doja Cat/Instagram

The singer wore a platinum blonde wig with dark brown face-framing strands, and her glam played into the outfit's fantastical aesthetic with red eyeshadow, matching lip stain, metal piercings, and bright crimson contacts. In one slide, Doja Cat showed off her black-and-yellow ombré manicure, perfected by nail artist Saccia, while playing with black slime.

Doja Cat/Instagram

"🐺awooo," she captioned the post,.

Doja Cat/Instagram

Doja Cat dropped her most recent single called "Attention" on Friday with an accompanying music video. The album cover features a red bloody body and a matching upside-down A. The star alluded to a correlation between her new single and Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter by tweeting references to the novel like "scarlet is here" and “scarlet’s watching," according to Billboard.