Doja Cat's Most Daring Beauty and Fashion Looks Ever

Move over, Lady Gaga.

By
Krista Carter
Krista Carter

Krista Carter is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience working in beauty and fashion.

Published on April 24, 2023 @ 03:29PM
Doja Cat's Best Beauty & Fashion Looks
"Boring" is not in Doja Cat's vocabulary — or wardrobe. The Grammy winner wears some impressive concert gear (no surprises there), but she's also a red carpet and street-style star. Always pushing the envelope, Doja Cat has become a household name for her bold, innovative, and head-turning style that rivals that of fashion provocateurs like Lady Gaga. Check out her 25 best fashion and beauty moments below.

01 of 25

March 27, 2023

Doja Cat white top, cream faux fur coat, leather pants

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The recording artist gave us this grunge glam look — a tucked white shirt, black leather pants, and statement faux fur VTMNTS coat — at the iHeart Radio Awards, where she won Most Played Artist of the Year.

02 of 25

February 5, 2023

Doja Cat in a one-shoulder leather dress with opera gloves

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Cat woman's got nothing on Doja Cat. The rapper turned up at the Grammys in this black latex Versace gown with matching opera gloves. Coupled with her dark pixie cut and edgy punk makeup, the look was a knockout.

03 of 25

January 25, 2023

DojaCat with long hair and bangs, a cat eye, and blazer over sparkly bra

During Paris Fashion Week, the style star attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in moody black, albeit with a hint of sequins. Her tantalizing cat eye and '90s-inspired lip completed the glamorous goth aesthetic.

04 of 25

January 25, 2023

Doja Cat in a brown striped couture suit with a mustache and goatee

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

More and more stars are embracing menswear these days, but Doja Cat took it to the next level with faux facial hair at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture during Paris Fashion Week.

05 of 25

January 23, 2023

Doja Cat in all-over red beaded body paint and gown

 Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Talk about painting the town red. This "Doja Cat Couture" vision, which the musician debuted at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, involved 30,000 Swarovski crystals, a silk faille bustier, and a skirt of lacquered wooden beads.

06 of 25

October 3, 2022

Doja Cat with a bleached buzzcut, thin eyebrows, lipliner and multicolored lines on chin

 Pierre Suu / Getty Images

At Paris Fashion Week, the "Juicy" singer repped pencil-thin "bleached" brows and an overlined pout with colorful cascading stripes that coordinated with her Thom Browne dress.

07 of 25

October 1, 2022

Doja Cat with multicolored patterned head scarf and graphic black liner

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Another show-stopping look in her Paris Fashion Week arsenal, Doja Cat layered herself in an eclectic ensemble of mixed prints — including a head scarf and a shawl by Vivienne Westwood — which she paired with dramatic graphic eye makeup.

08 of 25

May 15, 2022

Doja Cat in a sculptural black dress with nude tulle and gold pasties

Bryan Steffy / WireImage / Getty Images

At the Billboard Music Awards, the fashionista stepped out in a black structural Schiaparelli gown with gold metal adornments, including pasties from Agent Provocateur and a planetary purse by Bijules. It was out of this world.

09 of 25

April 3, 2022

Doja Cats in a sparkly light pink low-cut dress with slit and sheer skirt holding a Grammy

Mindy Small / Getty Images

The co-winner of Best Pop Duo Group Performance posed with her Grammy in a sparkly pink Versace gown complete with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt.

10 of 25

April 3, 2022

Doja Cat in a baby blue dress with sheer skirt and piecey blonde bob

 Amy Sussman / Getty Images

At the Grammy Awards red carpet, Doja Cat brought all the stops to bring Y2K beauty to the present day with her spiky hairstyle and frosted eyeshadow. The ice-blue Valentino dress brought it all together.

11 of 25

March 2, 2022

Doja Cat in a black deep v-neck column gown with voluminous tulle skirt

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Say So" songstress attended Billboard's Women In Music event donning siren eyes and black balletcore courtesy of Carolina Herrera.

12 of 25

February 12, 2022

Doja Cat wearing black lingerie, a feathered boa, and white beaded overlay

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics

From the boudoir to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja Cat's naked dress and feathered boa made for quite the head-turner.

13 of 25

September 29, 2021

Doja Cat with a curly blonde bob, graphic white eyeliner, and a matte lip

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Balmain

The Paris Fashion Week aficionado glowed at the Balmain Festival with her flawless complexion, matte lip, and shimmery pink shadow enhanced by whimsical white liner.

14 of 25

September 12, 2021

Doja Cat with a tall brown hat, pink dress jacket, and chicken feet boots

Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV

For her final look of the night, the MTV Video Music Awards host — and winner — dressed outside the box wearing a blush coatdress accessorized with AVAVAV colorful claw boots and a tall brown hat.

15 of 25

September 12, 2021

Doja Cat with jewel-toned eyeshadow, a sheer black leotard, and purple sash/skirt

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Posing at the event's red carpet, the VMA hostess with the most-ess radiated in jewel-toned makeup and a sheer black Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood bustier dress with purple draping.

16 of 25

June 24, 2021

Doja Cat in a lavender corset and pencil skirt with yellow ruffles

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Doja Cat attended the "Planet Her" Album Release Party in an asymmetrical corset crop top and midi skirt with orange stiletto nails—the yellow and orange streamers kept with the celebratory spirit.

17 of 25

May 27, 2021

Doja Cat in a low-cut A-line dress with cat print

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

IHeartRadio Music Awards' Best New Pop Artist winner chose a neutral makeup palette to accompany her adorably kitschy cat dress.

18 of 25

May 27, 2021

Doja Cat in a sheer olive green cape dress

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Doja made an entrance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing a sheer olive green cape dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

19 of 25

May 23, 2021

Doja Cat with black and white striped separates and graphic eyeliner

Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

At the Billboard Music Awards, the trendsetter demonstrated the art of synchronized dress, coordinating her Beetlejuice-esque Balmain separates with the evening's beauty look: a graphic eye and coffin-nail mani.

20 of 25

March 14, 2021

Doja Cat with a super low-cut cream and black top with neon green feathered skirt

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat turned heads at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards wearing this feathery Roberto Cavalli sensation with a neckline that dipped just below her belly button. Her mullet and punk makeup complemented it perfectly.

21 of 25

November 22, 2020

Doja Cat with slicked side-parted auburn pixie, a nude lip, and shimmery eyeshadow

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for dcp

AMA's 2020 Artist of the Year turned up the glam with her MUA Ernesto Casillas. From the shimmery olive green shadow to the nude lipstick and sun-kissed contouring, everything about the look is chef's kiss.

22 of 25

November 8, 2020

Doja Cat in a black bra/crop and shorts with sheer overlay

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

With a penchant for sheer designs, Doja Cat chose to wear this black Givenchy number with metal embellishments to the MTV EMAs.

23 of 25

October 14, 2020

Doja Cat with long sleek light orange hair and a sheer jeweled bodysuit

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for dcp

The singer-songwriter dazzled at the Billboard Music Awards in this Georges Hobeika gown, which seemed to take inspiration from Britney Spears's iconic sparkly nude outfit from the 2000 VMAs.

24 of 25

August 30, 2020

Doja Cat with pink eyeshadow, a cat eye, long braid, and red iridescent dress

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for RCA

Doja Cat radiated in red at the MTV VMAs wearing this iridescent dress along with a bright pink lid, winged liner, lengthy braid, and perfectly laid edges.

25 of 25

March 12, 2020

Doja Cat with a black turtleneck leotard and plaid trench, fishnet stockings, and pink sandals

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The California native showed up to the Girls In The Valley launch party in a black turtleneck leotard, a long trench, and fishnet stockings ending in magenta sandals.