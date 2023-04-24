Doja Cat's Most Daring Beauty and Fashion Looks Ever

Doja Cat Just Shaved Her Head and Eyebrows on Instagram Live

"Boring" is not in Doja Cat's vocabulary — or wardrobe. The Grammy winner wears some impressive concert gear (no surprises there), but she's also a red carpet and street-style star. Always pushing the envelope, Doja Cat has become a household name for her bold, innovative, and head-turning style that rivals that of fashion provocateurs like Lady Gaga . Check out her 25 best fashion and beauty moments below.

01 of 25 March 27, 2023 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images The recording artist gave us this grunge glam look — a tucked white shirt, black leather pants, and statement faux fur VTMNTS coat — at the iHeart Radio Awards, where she won Most Played Artist of the Year. The 14 Best Faux Fur Coats and Jackets to Add a Little Glam to Your Life

02 of 25 February 5, 2023 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Cat woman's got nothing on Doja Cat. The rapper turned up at the Grammys in this black latex Versace gown with matching opera gloves. Coupled with her dark pixie cut and edgy punk makeup, the look was a knockout. Doja Cat Wore a Slinky Latex Gown and Matching Gloves to the 2023 Grammys

03 of 25 January 25, 2023 During Paris Fashion Week, the style star attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in moody black, albeit with a hint of sequins. Her tantalizing cat eye and '90s-inspired lip completed the glamorous goth aesthetic.

04 of 25 January 25, 2023 Marc Piasecki / WireImage More and more stars are embracing menswear these days, but Doja Cat took it to the next level with faux facial hair at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture during Paris Fashion Week. Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show

05 of 25 January 23, 2023 Jacopo Raule / Getty Images Talk about painting the town red. This "Doja Cat Couture" vision, which the musician debuted at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, involved 30,000 Swarovski crystals, a silk faille bustier, and a skirt of lacquered wooden beads. Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals

06 of 25 October 3, 2022 Pierre Suu / Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week, the "Juicy" singer repped pencil-thin "bleached" brows and an overlined pout with colorful cascading stripes that coordinated with her Thom Browne dress.

07 of 25 October 1, 2022 Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Another show-stopping look in her Paris Fashion Week arsenal, Doja Cat layered herself in an eclectic ensemble of mixed prints — including a head scarf and a shawl by Vivienne Westwood — which she paired with dramatic graphic eye makeup.

08 of 25 May 15, 2022 Bryan Steffy / WireImage / Getty Images At the Billboard Music Awards, the fashionista stepped out in a black structural Schiaparelli gown with gold metal adornments, including pasties from Agent Provocateur and a planetary purse by Bijules. It was out of this world. The 8 Most Memorable Celebrity Outfits of 2022, According to Stylists

09 of 25 April 3, 2022 Mindy Small / Getty Images The co-winner of Best Pop Duo Group Performance posed with her Grammy in a sparkly pink Versace gown complete with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt.

10 of 25 April 3, 2022 Amy Sussman / Getty Images At the Grammy Awards red carpet, Doja Cat brought all the stops to bring Y2K beauty to the present day with her spiky hairstyle and frosted eyeshadow. The ice-blue Valentino dress brought it all together. Doja Cat's Grammy Awards Glam Was a Mix of High-Low Beauty Products

11 of 25 March 2, 2022 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images The "Say So" songstress attended Billboard's Women In Music event donning siren eyes and black balletcore courtesy of Carolina Herrera.

12 of 25 February 12, 2022 Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Fanatics From the boudoir to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja Cat's naked dress and feathered boa made for quite the head-turner. The 42 Most Naked Dresses of All Time

13 of 25 September 29, 2021 Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Balmain The Paris Fashion Week aficionado glowed at the Balmain Festival with her flawless complexion, matte lip, and shimmery pink shadow enhanced by whimsical white liner.

14 of 25 September 12, 2021 Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV For her final look of the night, the MTV Video Music Awards host — and winner — dressed outside the box wearing a blush coatdress accessorized with AVAVAV colorful claw boots and a tall brown hat.

15 of 25 September 12, 2021 Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Posing at the event's red carpet, the VMA hostess with the most-ess radiated in jewel-toned makeup and a sheer black Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood bustier dress with purple draping. The Most Outrageous Looks From the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

16 of 25 June 24, 2021 Jerritt Clark / Getty Images Doja Cat attended the "Planet Her" Album Release Party in an asymmetrical corset crop top and midi skirt with orange stiletto nails—the yellow and orange streamers kept with the celebratory spirit. 9 Ways to Wear a Corset Top

17 of 25 May 27, 2021 Emma McIntyre / Getty Images IHeartRadio Music Awards' Best New Pop Artist winner chose a neutral makeup palette to accompany her adorably kitschy cat dress.

18 of 25 May 27, 2021 Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Doja made an entrance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing a sheer olive green cape dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

19 of 25 May 23, 2021 Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp At the Billboard Music Awards, the trendsetter demonstrated the art of synchronized dress, coordinating her Beetlejuice-esque Balmain separates with the evening's beauty look: a graphic eye and coffin-nail mani. Doja Cat Is a Futuristic Fashion Alien — and That's What Sets Her Apart

20 of 25 March 14, 2021 Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Doja Cat turned heads at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards wearing this feathery Roberto Cavalli sensation with a neckline that dipped just below her belly button. Her mullet and punk makeup complemented it perfectly. Punk Makeup Is About to Make a Major Comeback

21 of 25 November 22, 2020 Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for dcp AMA's 2020 Artist of the Year turned up the glam with her MUA Ernesto Casillas. From the shimmery olive green shadow to the nude lipstick and sun-kissed contouring, everything about the look is chef's kiss.

22 of 25 November 8, 2020 Kevin Winter / Getty Images With a penchant for sheer designs, Doja Cat chose to wear this black Givenchy number with metal embellishments to the MTV EMAs.

23 of 25 October 14, 2020 Amy Sussman / Getty Images for dcp The singer-songwriter dazzled at the Billboard Music Awards in this Georges Hobeika gown, which seemed to take inspiration from Britney Spears's iconic sparkly nude outfit from the 2000 VMAs.

24 of 25 August 30, 2020 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for RCA Doja Cat radiated in red at the MTV VMAs wearing this iridescent dress along with a bright pink lid, winged liner, lengthy braid, and perfectly laid edges. Turning Your Baby Hairs Into a Work of Art Is Always a Good Idea