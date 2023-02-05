Doja Cat Wore a Slinky Latex Gown and Matching Gloves to the 2023 Grammys

Doja Cat has become synonymous not only with chart-topping, bona fide bops but also internet-breaking, high-fashion moments (see: her Swarovski crystalized body at the Schiaparelli show or her faux-facial hair at Viktor & Rolf). The artist — who is clearly not afraid to take risks when it comes to both her music and style — arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards, completely living up to our red-carpet expectations.

Doja Cat wore black from head to toe for music's biggest night, opting for a latex Versace gown that featured a fitted, one-shoulder design, mermaid-style skirt, and dramatic train. The singer added a pair of matching armpit-skimming latex opera gloves and circular black drop earrings to complete the look. Her glam consisted of a black pixie cut, shimmery purple lips, and dramatic cat eyeliner.

This year, the artist is nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year for her hit "Woman" and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Vegas" from the Oscar-nominated film Elvis. Tonight, she'll go toe-to-toe with some of music's greatest stars, like Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Adele.

Last year, Doja Cat and SZA took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More." The performer has been nominated a total of 16 times since she came on the scene in 2021.