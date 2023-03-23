We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too

With spring break in full force and warm weather on the way, there's no better time to start looking for your go-to swimsuit. While bikinis reign supreme, a timeless one-piece — like the Dixperfect High-Cut Swimsuit — will never go out of style. The InStyle-approved one-piece will have you feeling like you’re running in slo-mo on the set of Baywatch.

This nylon, spandex one-piece features a high-cut leg that elongates your figure, while an ‘80s-inspired scooped-back and a low-dipped front show just the right amount of skin. It's available in 30 colors and prints, and with sizes ranging from S to XXL, it's easy to find a comfortable fit. Plus, options come with padded cups or without.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, and even Princess Diana have all been spotted opting for this versatile swimsuit style. Since it offers more coverage, it’s easy to take this one-piece from poolside to out on the town by wearing it as a bodysuit with jeans and sneakers for a casual look or dressing it up for a night out with heels and a skirt.

InStyle listed the Dixperfect swimsuit as the best overall most-flattering one-piece swimsuit of 2023, outbeating 23 other styles in the list. And Amazon shoppers have also given this high-cut one-piece their stamp of approval with over 3,700 five-star ratings. One customer described the suit as having "the perfect cut" and "a great balance between stretch and control." Another reviewer bought the swimsuit in three colors and said it's held up well through all activities, sharing that it's "really versatile” and “very cute," adding that it’s "not uncomfortably tight, but I feel like it's flattering on my body." A final shopper said the suit fits “like a glove” and "the material is high quality" while "giving just enough coverage."

This Dixperfect High-Cut One-Piece is essentially the little black dress of swimsuits — and it's $30 on Amazon.

