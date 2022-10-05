Disco Beauty Is Bringing Glamour Back to 2022

Despite being born in the wrong decade, it is still possible to experience the disco heyday of the 1970s. At least, you can pretend you're going to Studio 54 with your makeup and hairstyles. The vibrant, shimmery eyeshadow looks, feathered blowouts, and big curls that defined the decade are all having a moment, with celebrities and fashion channeling the glamour of the era.

Before getting into how celebrities and fashion designers are leaning into the Studio 54 vibes, let's take a moment to recognize the legends who are responsible for kickstarting many of these looks. There's Diana Ross, whose signature curls and curtain bangs have been spotted on her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as stars like Zendaya. Jodie Turner-Smith's bold eyeshadow and blush are also reminiscent of Ross's '70s makeup looks.

And then there's ABBA, the Swedish pop group whose featured hairstyles continue to influence trends such as this year's butterfly cut — a layered look favored by influencer Matilda Djerf. Ciara is another star who's worn bouncy, feathered waves.

So, if all of the Y2K-inspired beauty looks that have had a chokehold on everyone this year aren't your speed, go back a little further with trends from the '70s. Ahead, we're sharing our favorite takes on disco makeup and hair to inspire your own looks.