Beauty Makeup Disco Beauty Is Bringing Glamour Back to 2022 From the red carpet to fashion week, '70s-inspired looks are everywhere. By Erin Lukas Updated on October 5, 2022 @ 03:52PM Despite being born in the wrong decade, it is still possible to experience the disco heyday of the 1970s. At least, you can pretend you're going to Studio 54 with your makeup and hairstyles. The vibrant, shimmery eyeshadow looks, feathered blowouts, and big curls that defined the decade are all having a moment, with celebrities and fashion channeling the glamour of the era. Before getting into how celebrities and fashion designers are leaning into the Studio 54 vibes, let's take a moment to recognize the legends who are responsible for kickstarting many of these looks. There's Diana Ross, whose signature curls and curtain bangs have been spotted on her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as stars like Zendaya. Jodie Turner-Smith's bold eyeshadow and blush are also reminiscent of Ross's '70s makeup looks. And then there's ABBA, the Swedish pop group whose featured hairstyles continue to influence trends such as this year's butterfly cut — a layered look favored by influencer Matilda Djerf. Ciara is another star who's worn bouncy, feathered waves. So, if all of the Y2K-inspired beauty looks that have had a chokehold on everyone this year aren't your speed, go back a little further with trends from the '70s. Ahead, we're sharing our favorite takes on disco makeup and hair to inspire your own looks. 01 of 09 Vibrant Eyeshadow & Draped Blush Getty Images This makeup look on Jodie Turner-Smith is the epitome of disco beauty. With metallic forest green eyeshadow and fuchsia blush, you know this glamorous look would get her right through the velvet rope at Studio 54. 02 of 09 Farrah Fawcett Waves Good morning to Ciara's voluminous featured waves, a look made popular by Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett. 03 of 09 Subtle Shimmer Getty Images Not ready for a full-on '70s flashback? A soft wash of shimmery pastel eyeshadow is a great way to dip your toes into the disco beauty trend. The look from Genny's Spring 2023 shows you how it's done. 04 of 09 Curly Bangs Getty Images At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross channeled her mom's disco glamour with the addition of bangs to her timeless, naturally curly hair. 05 of 09 Under-Eye Shimmer Getty Images Lucy Boynton's shimmery eyeshadow on her lower lash line is an unexpected detail that adds the glamour of the '70s to her soft pink eyeshadow and long spider lashes. 06 of 09 Draped Blush Getty Images Draped blush is a makeup technique made popular by Cher's makeup artist Way Bandy in the '70s. It's a great way to sculpt your face in lieu of contour or bronzer, and it can tie a monochromatic makeup look together. Take Tessa Thompson's berry-hued makeup at the 2022 Met Gala, for example. 07 of 09 Metallic Lipstick Of course Beyoncé took Studio 54 glamour to the next level. For the star's Renaissance album shoot, makeup artist Rokael Lizama went with a metallic silver lip that perfectly matched her pleated gown and the giant disco ball backdrop. 08 of 09 Shimmery Smoky Eye & Farrah Fawcett Waves Vanessa Hudgens went all in with this '70s-inspired look. Her makeup artist, Allen Avendaño, created a dramatic shimmery blue and gold smoky eye and soft nude lip while hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos styled her hair in Farrah Fawcett's signature feathered waves. 09 of 09 Disco Ball Eyeshadow Courtesy For Tory Burch's Spring 2023 fashion show, models' eyelids were transformed into disco balls with flecks of silver glitter.